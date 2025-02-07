Super Bowl 59 Betting Splits (Public vs. Sharp Betting on Chiefs vs. Eagles)

Updated Super Bowl LIX betting at @BetMGM @Chiefs open -1.5, no movement

▪️ 52% of bets, 42% of money on Chiefs



Total open 48.5, no movement

▪️ 64% of bets, 55% of money on Over@Eagles open +105, now +100

▪️ 63% of bets, 60% of money on Eagles