Super Bowl 59 Betting Splits (Public vs. Sharp Betting on Chiefs vs. Eagles)
As we get closer to opening kick off at Super Bowl 59, bets continue to roll in on the big game.
The Super Bowl is the most bet on event in the world and this year will be no different. People from casual fans to professional bettors will be placing their wagers on who they think is going to capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Often in NFL games, there tends to be a "sharp" side that the professionals are betting on and a "public" side that casual fans and bettors are backing. This year, things aren't that cut and dry.
Super Bowl 59 Betting Splits
According to John Ewing from BetMGM, both the tickets are amount of money bet are split somewhat evenly.
It's noteworthy that "sharp" bettors aren't all on the same side. You'll find professionals who make a strong case for either side of most bets. With that being said, generally, the side with more money being bet is considered the "sharp" side, and the side that has more tickets is the "public" or square side. That's because casual bettors will wager less but there are more of them, leading to high ticket percentages. Then there are sharp bettors who bet huge amounts, but there are fewer of them, leading to a higher "total dollars wagered" but a lower ticket count.
While the numbers above are close, they seem to indicate that with 52% of tickets on the Chiefs but 58% of the total money wagered are is on the Eagles, meaning Kansas City is the side that casual bettors is backing at a higher rate and Philadelphia is the side the sharps are backing at a higher rate.
That idea is supported by the fact some sportsbooks have begun to move the line closer to a pick'em based on sharp money backing the Eagles.
