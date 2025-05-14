Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team Ahead of Schedule Release (Eagles, Bills, and Ravens Top Odds List)
The NFL Draft is a few weeks behind us now which means the next milestone on the offseason is the schedule release day, which is May 14.
We already know one of the matchups for the upcoming season. The Philadelphia Eagles will open the season, as defending champions usually do, on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are set as 6.5-point favorites in that game.
The rest of the schedule will be released on Wednesday and it'll play a big role in team's outlooks for their 2025 campaigns so before it's available to the public, let's take a look at the odds for all 32 teams to win Super Bowl 60.
2026 Super Bowl Odds
- Eagles +700
- Bills +750
- Ravens +750
- Chiefs +850
- Lions +950
- Rams +1800
- Commanders +1900
- Bengals +1900
- Packers +2000
- 49ers +2400
- Broncos +2700
- Texans +2700
- Chargers +2800
- Vikings +2900
- Buccaneers +3100
- Bears +3400
- Cardinals +4200
- Cowboys +4300
- Steelers +4400
- Falcons +5000
- Seahawks +6000
- Patriots +6000
- Dolphins +6500
- Jaguars +8500
- Raiders +10000
- Panthers +10000
- Jets +21000
- Giants +22000
- Browns +23000
- Titans +23000
- Saints +30000
Eagles Favored to Go Back-to-Back
The Eagles are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl 60 at +700, an implied probability of 12.5%.
When you dig into things, there's no reason why the Eagles can't win their second straight Super Bowl. They're largely returning the same roster as last season, especially on offense. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson, and the rest of the offense tore through the NFC last season and they're poised to do the same this season.
The NFC has a problem when it comes to true contenders. The Detroit Lions lost both their coordinators this offseason, the San Francisco 49ers took a significant step back last season and lost plenty of their players the past few months, and the rest of the teams aren't quite at the Eagles' level. The AFC has at least three teams who are legitimate Super Bowl-caliber teams, whereas Philadelphia is the clear frontrunner in the NFC.
Can the Ravens or Bills Finally Win the AFC?
What you'll notice when looking at the list of odds is that it's not the Kansas City Chiefs who have the shortest odds amongst AFC teams. Instead, it's the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, two teams who have been in the mix in years past but have failed to do enough in the regular season to win the conference.
The Ravens and Bills share the same odds at +750, an implied probability of 11.76%. The Chiefs are behind them at +850.
Kansas City has won the AFC in five of the last six seasons.
