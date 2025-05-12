Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 odds for 2025 NFL opener
The Dallas Cowboys will open the 2025 NFL regular season against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. It will be Super Bowl banner night for Philly at Lincoln Financial Field, and a perfect opportunity for the Cowboys to get revenge on the Eagles for last season.
During the 2024 campaign, the Eagles delivered two methodic beatdowns of the Cowboys, outscoring Dallas 75-13.
The Cowboys will hope to avoid embarrassment to start the new year, but the folks in Las Vegas don't seem to have much hope in Dallas getting the job done.
Immediately after the season opener was announced, FanDuel Sportsbook released the opening odds for the game.
The Cowboys open as a 6.5-point underdog on the road. Of course, there is plenty of time for the line to change before September.
It's going to be a difficult test to open the season, but one that could benefit the Cowboys in the long run.
The Cowboys and Eagles will face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 4. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Get your popcorn ready, because we are about to learn a lot about the Cowboys in the Schottenheimer Era right out of the gate.
