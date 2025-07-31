Super Bowl Odds and Public Betting Trends for Every NFL Team
The NFL preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, two returning playoff teams with legit Super Bowl aspirations based on the odds.
The Lions are +1100 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl and the Chargers are +2600. That puts each in the top half of the odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
The Baltimore Ravens are the current favorite at FanDuel with +650 odds. That’s ahead of the Buffalo Bills (+700) and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (+750).
The Eagles were the favorites in the immediate aftermath of their triumph last year, but it appears oddsmakers favor whoever comes out of the AFC to win the Super Bowl in 2026.
That team has been the Chiefs the last three years. They won two straight Super Bowls before losing to the Eagles in the title game last year. Travis Kelce is nearing the end of his career and their wide receiver room has some questions, but with Patrick Mahomes under center, they’re still right there behind the favorites at +800.
The Lions are behind the Chiefs and have received the highest percent of total bets at BetMGM. They’re +1000 there and have received 13.6% of the total handle (amount of money bet) on them. The Bills are next at 13.2% followed by the Eagles at 12.5%. The Ravens (7.8%) and the Chiefs (6.8%) are the other teams with over 5% of the handle bet on them.
Ben Fawkes reported one bettor wagered $54,000 at 10-1 odds on the Lions to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM. Clearly that wager is influencing the handle. Other notable big bets include $50,000 on the Bills to win at +650 odds at Caesars and $60,000 on the Chiefs to win at +900 odds at Caesars.
Here are the Super Bowl odds for every team ahead of the first preseason game via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Super Bowl Odds
- Baltimore Ravens +650
- Buffalo Bills +700
- Philadelphia Eagles +750
- Kansas City Chiefs +800
- Detroit Lions +1100
- Los Angeles Rams +1700
- Washington Commanders +1900
- San Francisco 49ers +1900
- Minnesota Vikings +2100
- Green Bay Packers +2200
- Cincinnati Bengals +2300
- Houston Texans +2500
- Los Angeles Chargers +2600
- Denver Broncos +2900
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2900
- Arizona Cardinals +4300
- Chicago Bears +4400
- Pittsburgh Steelers +4400
- Dallas Cowboys +4700
- Seattle Seahawks +5500
- Jacksonville Jaguars +6500
- Atlanta Falcons +6500
- Indianapolis Colts +7500
- New England Patriots +8000
- Miami Dolphins +10000
- Carolina Panthers +10000
- Las Vegas Raiders +11000
- Tennessee Titans +17000
- New York Jets +25000
- New York Giants +27000
- Cleveland Browns +33000
- New Orleans Saints +40000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.