Texans vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Bet on Thomas)

The Houston Texans are looking for their first win as they travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.
Houston has put up just 28 points through two games, while Jacksonville has nearly matched that total in each of its two contests with 26 and 27 points.
How will things look in Week 3 as the Jaguars return home?
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Texans vs. Jaguars on Sunday, September 21.
- Trevor Lawrence OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-137)
- Brian Thomas Anytime TD (+150)
- Nico Collins OVER 23.5 Longest Reception (-115)
Trevor Lawrence Over 0.5 Interceptions (-137)
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has struggled with interceptions throughout his career, and while he may never reach his rookie total of 17 again, he already has three through two games this season after throwing 11 picks in just 10 games last year.
Lawrence has completed just 43 of 73 passes (58.9%) this season with one interception against Carolina and then two in Cincinnati last week. He threw a pick in six of 10 games last season, and is now thrown an interception in exactly half of his career 62 regular-season games.
Houston has yet to record an interception this season against Matthew Stafford and Baker Mayfield. However, the Texans had a pick in 10 of 17 games last season, including against Lawrence in Week 13.
Brian Thomas Anytime TD (+150)
The Jaguars have been airing the ball out this season, as shown by Lawrence’s 73 attempts, and 19 of those have targeted Brian Thomas.
The second-year wide receiver only had one catch for 11 yards in Week 1 despite being targeted seven times, and that number went up to a dozen targets in Week 2 with the wideout hauling in four catches for 49 yards.
While he has yet to score through the air this season, Thomas had 10 touchdowns last year, finding the end zone in nine of 17 games, including in both games against Houston. He also ran for a nine-yard score in Week 1.
Nico Collins OVER 23.5 Longest Reception (-115)
The Texans’ passing offense should continue to go through Nico Collins with Christian Kirk working his way back from a hamstring strain. Collins had a 29-yard catch last week after being held to 25 total yards in Week 1.
Jacksonville provides a good matchup for Collins, though, as the Jaguars allowed a 25+ yard catch to both Ja’Marr Chase (25 yards) and Tee Higgins (41 yards) last week.
Collins had a reception of at least 24 yards in eight straight games to start the season last year, and 12 of 14 overall. That included longest receptions of 26 yards and 40 yards in the two games against Jacksonville.
