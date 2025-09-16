Texans vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The AFC South is shaping up to be an interesting division in 2025 and Sunday’s game at EverBank Stadium could have a large impact on the future of the division this season. The Houston Texans are set to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of securing a crucial win.
The Texans have opened the year 0-2 after winning the AFC South last year with a 10-7 record. They’ve struggled to replicate last season’s offseason success and injuries have slowed down their explosiveness significantly. The Jaguars are 1-1 after losing a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 and will need to get back on track to keep up with the 2-0 Indianapolis Colts.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of kickoff.
Texans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans +0.5 (-105)
- Jaguars -0.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Texans +-110
- Jaguars -110
Total
- 44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Texans vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 21
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texans: 0-2
- Jaguars record: 1-1
Texans vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- The Jaguars have hit their first-half moneyline in six of their previous nine home games
- The Jaguars have hit their team total OVER in eight of their previous nine home games
- The Texans have covered the first-half spread in 14 of their previous 20 games
- The Texans have hit the game total OVER in just six of their previous 21 games
Texans vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Christian Kirk, WR - Questionable
- Braxton Berriots, WR - Questinable
- Jake Andrews, C - Questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Wyatt Milum, G - Questionable
- Montaric Brown, CB - Questionable
Texans vs. Jaguars Key Players to Watch
Houston Texans
Nico Collins: Collins was underwhelming in Week 1 with three catches for 25 yards and notched three catches for 52 yards and scored a touchdown in Week 2. Houston’s passing attack has less pop so far this season, but Collins can get going in a hurry. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards and caught seven touchdown passes in just 12 games in 2024 and could have a breakout game against Jacksonville this weekend.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne Jr.: Etienne might be ready for a resurgent year after only rushing for 558 yards and two scores in 2024. The Jaguars running back has already run for 214 yards on 30 carries and caught five passes for 31 yards and a score in 2025. Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter haven’t quite gotten going yet, so Etienne’s offensive involvement will be key in this matchup.
Texans vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
Both teams have fallen short of expectations this season, but the Texans have looked more concerning. Joe Mixon is a non-factor because of the mysterious injury he’s dealing with and Christian Kirk is in danger of missing another game so Jayden Higgins might have to serve as the second passing option.
Jacksonville’s offense isn’t at its best, but it still managed to drive down the field with some consistency. Etienne is averaging 7.1 yards per carry and Trevor Lawrence has completed multiple passes to seven different players.
The Jaguars have looked more creative and versatile and can problem solve on offense in a variety of ways. Bettors should lean toward the home team in what’s essentially a pick ‘em.
Pick: Jaguars moneyline (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.