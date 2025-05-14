Thunder Set as Clear Favorite, Pacers Undervalued in Latest NBA Finals Odds
One team has officially punched a ticket to the conference finals ahead of Wednesday's NBA action.
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers continued their impressive playoff run on Tuesday night, knocking off the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 (Indiana's third win of the series in Cleveland) to complete. 4-1 victory.
The Pacers are now in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season after beating both the Milwaukee Bucks and Cavs in just five games. Yet, oddsmakers don't appear to be sold on the Pacers as title contenders.
Indiana has the fourth-best odds to win the NBA Finals (+600) at DraftKings despite being the only NBA team that has advanced to this point in the second round. The Oklahoma City Thunder (up 3-2 on Denver), New York Knicks (up 3-1 on Boston) and Minnesota Timberwolves (up 3-1 on Golden State) all have better odds to win it all.
Latest Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -120
- New York Knicks: +500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +550
- Indiana Pacers: +600
- Denver Nuggets: +2500
- Boston Celtics: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +1300
Pacers Undervalued in Latest NBA Finals Odds
Are the Pacers undervalued in this market?
Indiana proved that last season's Eastern Conference Finals run wasn't a fluke, and it's been one of the best offenses in the NBA in the playoffs, posting an offensive rating of 117.3.
While the Knicks or Celtics would have home-court advantage over Indiana in the Eastern Conference Finals, it seems a little disrespectful to count on this Pacers team after advancing. New York still needs to win one more game against the defending champion Celtics to advance, and the Pacers knocked the Knicks out of the playoffs -- albeit New York is a different team -- last season.
Indiana's pressure defense and fast-paced offense make it a tough team to deal with in a seven-game series, and Haliburton -- who was magnificent in Game 5 -- has been extremely clutch all postseason.
The Pacers came into the season at +6000 to win the NBA Finals, so some bettors could be getting a great pay off if they bet them before the 2024-25 campaign began.
Thunder Surging in Latest NBA Finals Odds
After moving to odds on favorites to win the title on Tuesday, the Thunder backed things up with a massive come-from-behind win in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.
OKC has now erased fourth-quarter deficits in back-to-back games to take a 3-2 series lead over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. While the Thunder haven't won in dominant fashion outside of Game 2 of this series, they also may have one of the tougher second-round matchups in the league with a championship-caliber Denver team on the other side.
The Thunder are -1200 to win this series at DraftKings, as they need to take just one of the next two games to get it done. As a result, oddsmakers have moved them from -105 to -120 to win the title this season while dropping Denver back to+2500.
