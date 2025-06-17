Thunder vs. Pacers Opening Odds for Game 6 of NBA Finals (OKC Favored to Close Series Out)
Will the NBA Finals come to an end on Thursday night?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are just one win away from capturing their first title in franchise history after they won Game 5 at home on Monday against the Indiana Pacers.
For the first time this postseason, the Pacers have lost back-to-back games, and it’s pushed them to the brink in this series. Indy now has to win Game 6 at home and Game 7 on the road to win the title.
Jalen Williams (40 points in Game 5) came up big for the Thunder on Monday, moving himself to the No. 2 choice in the odds to win the Finals MVP award in the process. Can he and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander win a second game in Indiana to close out this series in six games?
Oddsmakers seem to think so, as the Thunder are road favorites in Game 6. OKC has been favored in every game in this series, but overall it has covered the spread just one time on the road in the playoffs (Game 4 of the NBA Finals).
The Pacers, on the other hand, have been elite against the spread as underdogs all season long, and they’re looking to avoid a third straight loss in this series.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds and trends to watch ahead of Game 6 on Thursday night.
Thunder vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total for Game 6
Spread
- Thunder -5 (-110)
- Pacers +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -198
- Pacers: +164
Total
- 225 (Over -110/Under -110)
Based on these odds, the Thunder have an implied probability of 66.44 percent to win this series in Game 6.
However, based on the series odds (OKC is -1600), the Thunder have over a 94 percent chance to capture the title.
When it comes to the total (currently 225), only two matchups (Game 5 and Game 2) have finished with more than 225 points. Both games played in this series in Indiana went under this total.
Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Trends to Know for Game 6
- Game 5 was the first time all postseason that the Pacers lost two games in a row.
- The Pacers are 9-5 against the spread as underdogs this postseason, winning all nine of the games they covered in.
- The Thunder are just 1-8 against the spread on the road in the 2025 NBA playoffs.
- Oklahoma City is 24-20-2 against the spread overall as a road favorite.
- The Pacers are 6-7-1 against the spread overall as home underdogs.
- Only eight teams in NBA Finals history (out of 31) have been tied 2-2 and won the series after losing Game 5.
