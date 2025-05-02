Tigers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 2
The Detroit Tigers have their ace on the mound on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels, who are nursing a six-game losing streak.
Tarik Skubal and the Tigers are in first place in the AL Central, and they’ve won seven of their last 10 games to put themselves in a great spot to start the 2025 campaign. Detroit was a playoff team last season, and this season the team’s offense appears to be coming around, ranking eighth in MLB in OPS.
Skubal takes the mound against Angels starter Jose Soriano, who has posted a 2-4 record across six outings in 2025.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers, players to watch and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Tigers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (-108)
- Angels +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -192
- Angels: +160
Total
- 7.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
Tigers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.34 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Jose Sorian (2-4, 4.50 ERA)
Tigers vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 2
- Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSW, FDSDET
- Tigers record: 20-12
- Angels record: 12-18
Tigers vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tarik Skubal OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Best MLB props column why Skubal is worth a look on Friday:
Skubal has been fantastic once again to start this season, allowing just two runs over his last four starts, pushing his ERA down to 2.34 in the 2025 season.
Now, he’s taking on an Angels team that is 24th in MLB in OPS and 28th in strikeouts per game, averaging 9.47 K’s per night.
Skubal has at least eight punchouts in three starts this season, picking up 40 K’s in 34.2 innings of work.
Against a strikeout-prone offense, Skubal is an easy bet on Friday night.
Tigers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
It’s nearly impossible to fade Skubal against an inferior opponent, and I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets for Friday why the Tigers should roll in this matchup:
The Detroit Tigers are 3-3 when ace Tarik Skubal is on the mound this season, but they have a great matchup against the Los Angeles Angels, who are just 2-4 in Jose Soriano’s six outings and 12-18 overall.
The Angels enter this game on a six-game losing streak, a major concern when they have to face one of the best pitchers in baseball.
Skubal has a 2.34 ERA in the 2025 season, and he’s allowed just two total runs over his last four outings.
The Angels are just 24th in MLB in OPS, so I have a hard time trusting them against one of the best pitchers in the league. Plus, the Tigers are a top-10 offense in terms of OPS this season, a major step forward from previous seasons.
I’ll back them to win with Skubal on the mound.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-192 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
