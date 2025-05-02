Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tarik Skubal, Jesus Luzardo)
Looking to wager on a few MLB prop bets for Friday night’s action?
There’s a ton of great pitching matchups on Friday, but I’ve settled on a pair of young lefties that are off to great starts in the 2025 season.
Philadelphia Phillies lefty Jesus Luzardo has a tough matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but oddsmakers may have undervalued him when it comes to his earned runs prop.
In the American League, reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is in a prime spot to throw a gem against a weak Los Angeles Angels team.
Here’s a full breakdown of the top props for Friday’s action.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Friday, May 2
- Tarik Skubal OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-110)
- Jesus Luzardo UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135)
Tarik Skubal OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-110)
Skubal has been fantastic once again to start this season, allowing just two runs over his last four starts, pushing his ERA down to 2.34 in the 2025 season.
Now, he’s taking on an Angels team that is 24th in MLB in OPS and 28th in strikeouts per game, averaging 9.47 K’s per night.
Skubal has at least eight punchouts in three starts this season, picking up 40 K’s in 34.2 innings of work.
Against a strikeout-prone offense, Skubal is an easy bet on Friday night.
Jesus Luzardo UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135)
The Diamondbacks are fourth in MLB in OPS this season, but I’m not sold on them getting to Jesus Luzardo, who has a 1.73 ERA and 1.99 FIP in the 2025 season.
Luzardo has given up just seven earned runs in six starts, and he has just one outing all season where he’s given up more than two earned runs. The lefty has also done a great job limiting baserunners, posting a 1.07 WHIP.
While the D-Backs offense can score with the best of them, I have to back Luzardo to stay hot since he’s been lights out in just about every start this season.
