Tigers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 1
The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels are set to begin their four-game series, starting with Thursday night's series opener.
The Tigers hold a 1.5-game lead in the AL Central while the Angels need to string together wins in a hurry if they want to keep the AL West within their reach.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this American League showdown.
Tigers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+136)
- Angels +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Tigers -130
- Angels +110
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Tigers vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 1
- Game Time: 9:38 PM EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): KCOP, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra
- Tigers Record: 19-12
- Angels Record: 12-17
Tigers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Casey Mize, RHP (4-1, 2.12 ERA)
- Yusei Kikuchi, LHP (0-4, 4.31 ERA)
Tigers vs. Angels Best Prop Bet
- Spencer Torkelson OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+125) via BetMGM
Spencer Tokelson may be in the midst of a breakout season, and not only have his numbers looked great, but they've been even better against left-handed pitchers. His OPS improves from .842 against righties to 1.003 against lefties in 2025. With him facing a lefty tonight in Yusei Kikuchi, let's target him to record at least two bases at +125 odds.
Tigers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm backing the Tigers tonight:
The Tigers have a clear advantage when it comes to starting pitchers tonight. Carey Mize (2.12 ERA) has been fantastic this season, and he'll face off against Yusei Kikuchi (4.31 ERA) of the Angels.
Not only do the Tigers have an advantage when it comes to pitching, but they've found plenty of success against left-handed pitchers this season, ranking eighth in OPS (.735) against lefties. That will play a huge role tonight as they take on a lefty in Kikuchi.
Finally, it's worth noting the Angels have the second-worst bullpen ERA in baseball at 5.49 while the Tigers rank fourth at 2.74. This bet is a no-brainer.
Pick: Tigers -130 via DraftKings
