Tigers vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 27
Casey Mize and the Detroit Tigers have lost three games in a row, but the All-Star right-hander will aim to right the ship on Wednesday against the A’s.
The A’s have youngster Luis Morales (1.72 ERA) on the mound, and he’s shown some serious promise over four outings at the big-league level.
Still, the best betting sites have the Tigers set as road favorites in this matchup.
Detroit has all but locked up a playoff spot in the AL, while the A’s are dead last in the AL East and well under .500 at home in 2025.
Should we bet on the favorite to get the job done on Wednesday?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, props to bet and my prediction for Tigers-A’s.
Tigers vs. A’s Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+123)
- A’s +1.5 (-149)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -131
- A’s: +107
Total
- 10.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Tigers vs. A’s Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Casey Mize (12-4, 3.68 ERA)
- A’s: Luis Morales (1-0, 1.72 ERA)
Tigers vs. A’s How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 10:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA, FDSDET
- Tigers record: 78-56
- A’s record: 62-72
Tigers vs. A’s Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Luis Morales OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)
Morales has only made four appearances at the MLB level, but in his two starts where he’s thrown at least 80 pitches, he’s struck out five and six batters.
Morales has also done a great job at limiting hits, giving up just 10 across 15.2 innings of work this season.
Detroit ranks just 26th in MLB in K’s per game (8.81), so the A’s youngster may be a little undervalued in his start tonight.
Tigers vs. A’s Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Tigers are worth a bet with Mize on the mound:
The Detroit Tigers have dropped three games in a row heading into Wednesday night’s late-night clash with the A’s, but I think they’re due to bounce back.
Casey Mize – an All-Star this season – is on the mound for Detroit, and the Tigers are an impressive 16-6 in his starts in 2025.
For a team that is a near lock to make the playoffs and win the AL Central, the Tigers certainly have a short price on the moneyline against an under .500 A’s club.
That may be due to the fact that Luis Morales (1.72 ERA) has pitched well in his four outings this season, but the A’s don’t have a great bullpen behind him – ranking 28th in MLB bullpen ERA.
I’m also a little worried that Morales is due for some slight regression, as his Fielding Independent Pitching (3.57) is considerably higher than his ERA early in his MLB career.
Plus, the A’s are one of the worst teams in MLB at home this season, going 28-37 straight up. I’ll trust Detroit to get back on track with Mize on the mound.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-131 at DraftKings)
