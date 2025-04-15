Tigers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
The Detroit Tigers scored nine runs and rode an absolute gem from Tarik Skubal to a win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
Now, Detroit is once again favored on the road on Tuesday with Jack Flaherty taking the mound. Flaherty picked up right where he left off last season before Detroit moved him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 1.62 ERA in three starts.
Meanwhile, this Brewers squad has been extremely up and down, especially when it comes to its pitching staff. Can Milwaukee steal a game in this series against one of the Tigers’ top arms?
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for the second game of this series.
Tigers vs. Brewers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tigers -1.5 (+142)
- Brewers +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -115
- Brewers: -105
Total
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Tigers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Jack Flaherty (1-0, 1.62 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Quinn Priester (0-0, 1.80 ERA)
Tigers vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 15
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network
- Tigers record: 10-6
- Brewers record: 8-9
Tigers vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Who doesn’t love a little home run prop? In today’s Daily Dinger – SI Betting’s best home-run picks – I shared why I like Riley Greene against this Milwaukee pitching staff on Tuesday:
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has three homers in the 2024 season, although he has not hit one since April 4.
I think Tuesday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers is a good spot for him to bounce back for multiple reasons. First off, Milwaukee’s starting pitcher Quinn Priester has really struggled at limiting the long ball in his limited pro outings, giving up 20 homers in 22 appearances (16 starts).
On top of that, the Milwaukee bullpen is 28th in MLB in ERA and has already surrendered seven homers in the 2025 campaign.
There are a lot of Tigers players to consider in this matchup, but I like the price on Greene (+500) to hit his first homer in nearly two weeks.
Tigers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
I gave out not one, but two picks for the Tigers-Brewers matchup earlier today. In today’s MLB Best Bets column, I shared why Detroit is undervalued in this matchup after winning the series opener on Monday:
Jack Flaherty has picked up right where he left off last season with the Detroit Tigers, posting a 1.62 ERA across three starts in 2025.
However, Detroit is just 1-2 in his three outings. Does that change tonight?
I’m buying the Tigers in this matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers, who are just 28th in MLB in bullpen ERA and have a lot of questions when it comes to their pitching staff as a whole.
The Brewers are starting Quinn Priester on Tuesday, and the former top prospect has not pitched well at the MLB level, posting a career 6.02 ERA in 22 appearances (16 starts).
Priester allowed just one run over five innings in his 2025 debut, but he allowed six hits and two walks. His Fielding Independent Pitching for the season sits at a whopping 5.20.
Even if the Brewers keep this game close early, I’m not buying their bullpen (5.94 ERA) to hold on to win this game.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)
