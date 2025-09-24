Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 24
The Cleveland Guardians are looking to stay red-hot as they continue their series against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
Cleveland swept the Tigers in Detroit last week, and made it four in a row against its division rivals on Tuesday night. The Guardians are now tied with the Tigers atop the AL Central.
Can the Guardians keep things up at home?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Guardians on Wednesday night.
Tigers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-206)
- Guardians -1.5 (+167)
Moneyline
- Tigers +108
- Guardians -132
Total
- 7.5 (Over -116/Under -105)
Tigers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Jack Flaherty (8-14, 4.60 ERA)
- Guardians: Tanner Bibee (11-11, 4.34 ERA)
Tigers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, September 24
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNDT, CLEG
- Tigers record: 85-72
- Guardians record: 85-72
Tigers vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-138)
Jose Ramirez continues to be a model of consistency in Cleveland. The Guardians third baseman has put together another season with 30 home runs and over 100 runs while batting .282.
Batting third in the order puts Ramirez in a perfect spot to not only pick up RBI but runs scored as well.
Ramirez has been hot over the past 10 days, going 10 for 32 (.313) with 10 runs scored and five RBI. He’s gone Over 1.5 HRR in seven of those nine games, and 14 of his last 20 contests as well.
Jack Flaherty has been hit or miss for the Tigers, and with the Guardians as hot as they are, Ramirez should be able to take advantage at home.
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
I dove into this game in Wednesday’s edition of SI Betting’s best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – and I’m taking the Guardians at home once again:
The Cleveland Guardians kept rolling on Tuesday night against the Tigers. It didn’t matter that Tarik Skubal was on the hill for Detroit, as Cleveland got three runs off him (one earned) and two against the bullpen in a 5-2 victory.
The Guardians turn to Tanner Bibee on Wednesday night. The right-hander has had quite the turnaround this season at just the right time for Cleveland.
After allowing at least four runs in each of his six August starts, Bibee has allowed just three runs across 21.2 innings in three September starts. That includes six innings of one-run ball last week in Detroit.
Tigers starter Jack Flaherty has been up and down this season, and his offense hasn’t given him a ton of support. Detroit is just 9-21 in his 30 starts this season, while Cleveland is 17-13 when Bibee takes the hill.
It’s not just the starting pitching, though. The Tigers have lost seven straight, including the last four against the Guardians, to move to 5-14 in September. The Guardians have taken advantage of that while winning 17 of their last 20 contests to move into first place.
That should continue in Cleveland on Wednesday night.
Pick: Tigers moneyline (-126)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
