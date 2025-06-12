Tigers vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 12
Can the Detroit Tigers bounce back on Thursday night?
The AL Central leaders were blown out on Wednesday by the struggling Baltimore Orioles, 10-1, but they do have their ace on the mound on Thursday.
Reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal (2.16 ERA) will look to build on what has been a great start to the 2025 season against the O’s and righty Dean Kremer.
Kremer was tagged for five runs in an outing against Detroit earlier this season, while Skubal tossed six innings of shutout ball, striking out 11 in a 7-0 win over the O’s.
Will we see a similar result on Thursday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for June 12.
Tigers vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (-111)
- Orioles +1.5 (-109)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -188
- Orioles: +153
Total
- 8 (Over -116/Under -105)
Tigers vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (6-2, 2.16 ERA)
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer (5-6, 4.98 ERA)
Tigers vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 12
- Time: 6:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN2, FDSDET
- Tigers record: 44-25
- Orioles record: 27-39
Tigers vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Dean Kremer OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-120)
Kremer enters Thursday's matchup with the Detroit Tigers with a 4.98 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP, posting eight starts with six or more hits allowed.
Kremer has cleared this prop in each of his last five outings, and he has a tough matchup against a Tigers team that is 12th in batting average and ninth in hits in MLB this season.
Overall, Kremer has given up 83 hits in 72.1 innings of work, and he gave up five runs in his lone start against Detroit this season. I’ll fade him in the prop market on Thursday.
Tigers vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Tigers are worth betting on with Skubal on the mound:
Whenever Tarik Skubal is on the mound, the Detroit Tigers are a team to consider betting on.
The reigning AL Cy Young winner has led Detroit to a 9-4 record in his 13 starts this season, posting a 2.16 ERA, 1.86 FIP and 2.36 expected ERA.
When you look at Skubal’s Statcast profile, it’s very easy to see why he’s one of the best pitchers in the game.
Skubal has allowed just 12 hits and one earned run over his last three starts (23.2 innings of work), and he should make quick work of an Orioles lineup that is dead last in MLB in OPS against lefties and 29th in batting average.
The O’s will counter Skubal with Dean Kremer on the mound, but he enters this start with a 4.98 ERA. Baltimore is just 5-8 in his 13 outings in 2025.
The Tigers are a no-brainer bet for me on Thursday.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-188 at DraftKings)
