Tigers vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 20
The final MLB game of the day takes place on Sunday night, as Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers hit the road to play the Texas Rangers.
Skubal will be tasked with stopping a six-game skid, as the Tigers dropped the first two games of this series and have seen their lead in the AL Central cut a bit over the last week.
However, the Central has been so bad that the Tigers are still 11 games up on the second-place Cleveland Guardians entering tonight’s series finale.
Texas appears to be going with a bullpen game with Jacob Latz listed as the team’s starting pitcher, and the Rangers have the third-best bullpen ERA in the league.
Can they ride that to a sweep to open the second half?
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Tigers vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (-120)
- Rangers +1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -218
- Rangers: +176
Total
- 7 (Over -109/Under -111)
Tigers vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.23 ERA)
- Texas: Jacob Latz (1-0, 3.00 ERA)
Tigers vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tigers record: 59-40
- Rangers record: 50-49
Tigers vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tarik Skubal UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-165)
This season, Skubal has allowed just 84 hits in 121 innings of work, and he’s given up four or fewer hits in 11 of his 19 outings.
He should be able to shut down a Texas team that ranks 26th in MLB both hits and batting average this season. Back on May 9, Skubal tossed seven innings of two-hit ball, striking out 12 in a 2-1 win over the Rangers.
The All-Star and reigning AL Cy Young award winner is a great bet to build on his strong 2025 season tonight.
Tigers vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the UNDER is the play in this series finale:
Whenever Tarik Skubal is on the mound, bettors should expect the opposing team to struggle scoring runs.
On Sunday, Skubal just happens to be facing the best UNDER team in MLB, as the Texas Rangers are tied with Kansas City at 60-38-1, hitting the UNDER in 61.2 percent of their games.
That sets up well with Skubal (2.23 ERA) on the mound and looking to add to his impressive record this season. The Tigers are 14-5 in Skubal’s starts, and the lefty has a 10-3 win/loss record in 2025.
The Rangers are starting an opener in Jacob Latz (3.00 ERA), and they’ll rely heavily on their bullpen, which is third in the league in ERA (3.34). So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see both teams struggle to generate offense on Sunday night.
Texas enters this game at 23rd in the league in runs scored and 26th in OPS, so I doubt that it will knock Skubal around in his first start since the break.
Pick: UNDER 7 (-111 at DraftKings)
