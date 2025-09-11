Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 11
The New York Yankees have failed to gain any ground on the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East standings, as they’ve been blown out in back-to-back games against the Detroit Tigers.
Now, New York is set as a favorite at the best betting sites for the series finale between these two squads on Sept. 11.
Cam Schlittler (3.24 ERA) will look to bounce back from a rough outing his last time out, as he allowed four runs in just 1.2 innings of work. The Tigers will counter with a bullpen game, led by Tyler Holton (3.80 ERA) in this series finale.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction as both of these teams look to improve their spot in the playoff standings in the AL.
Tigers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-156)
- Yankees -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline
- Tigers: +134
- Yankees: -164
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under -101)
Tigers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Tyler Holton (5-4, 3.80 ERA)
- New York: Cam Schlittler (2-3, 3.24 ERA)
Tigers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 11
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES, FDSDET
- Tigers record: 84-62
- Yankees record: 80-65
Tigers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+419)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Riley Greene is worth a look in this market against the Yanks:
The Detroit Tigers offense has teed off on the New York Yankees so far in their early-week series, and I’m betting on that trend continuing on Thursday night.
Cam Schlittler is on the mound for New York, and while he’s pitched well at times in his rookie season, he has given up six homers in 10 starts and allowed four runs in 1.2 innings in his last outing.
That sets up well for some left-handed bats on the Tigers, including slugger Riley Greene. So far this season, Greene has homered 33 times with 30 of those dingers coming against right-handed pitching.
Overall, he’s hitting .284 with a .911 OPS against righties in 2025.
Greene hasn’t had a ton of home-run power as of late, hitting just one over his last 11 games, but he’s hitting .295 during that stretch. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him pull one over the short porch in right at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.
Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Looking for a little upset pick on Thursday?
Despite getting blown out in back-to-back games to open this series with Detroit, New York is set as a favorite in Game 3 on Thursday night.
I’m not buying it.
Schlittler struggled in his last start, putting an impressive August in the rearview. If he’s unable to give the Yankees some length in this one, I have serious concerns with their bullpen, which now has a 4.54 ERA this season – one of the 10-worst marks in MLB.
As for the Tigers, they have a 3.98 bullpen ERA, which isn’t awesome, but it’s good enough to trust in this series finale after New York scored just three runs over the first two games of this series.
I wouldn’t lay the juice with the Yanks on the moneyline, and the Tigers are an impressive five games over .500 on the road in 2025. They’re worth a look to pull off the sweep tonight.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (+134 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.