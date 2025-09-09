Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 9
The Detroit Tigers are fighting for the best record in the American League this season, but they find themselves as road underdogs on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees.
New York is just two games out of first place in the AL East, and it’s hoping to overtake the Toronto Blue Jays by having a strong few weeks to close out the regular season.
Will Warren (4.28 ERA) is on the mound for the Yanks in this series opener, and he’s looking to build on an impressive 3.30 ERA at Yankee Stadium in 2025.
Detroit has an All-Star on the mound in righty Casey Mize, who has led the team to a 17-7 record in his starts this season. Can he help the Tigers pull off an upset?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds from the best betting sites, my favorite prop and a prediction for this battle between AL contenders.
Tigers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-159)
- Yankees -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Tigers: +128
- Yankees: -156
Total
- 8.5 (Over -104/Under -116)
Tigers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Casey Mize (13-5, 3.87 ERA)
- New York: Will Warren (8-6, 4.28 ERA)
Tigers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS/truTV
- Tigers record: 82-62
- Yankees record: 80-63
Tigers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-150)
I love this prop for Judge, who has been arguably the best hitter in MLB in the 2025 season.
The Yankees slugger has absolutely dominated Mize in his career, going 5-for-7 with two doubles, two RBIs and a walk.
With Mize struggling as of late, posting a 5.59 ERA since the All-Star break while giving up 45 hits in 37.0 innings, I think Judge has a big game on Sept. 9.
Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m betting the Yankees are home with Warren on the mound:
The New York Yankees are just two games out of first place in the AL East heading into Tuesday’s series opener with the AL Central leading Detroit Tigers.
Detroit has dropped six of its last 10 games, but it still has an 8.5-game cushion in the division and is fighting the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the AL.
However, I’m backing the Yankees to take this matchup in New York on Sept. 9.
Will Warren (4.28 ERA) gets the ball for the Yanks in this matchup, and he’s been a far better pitcher at home (3.30 home ERA) than on the road in 2025. Not only that, but Warren is pitching at a high level as of late, posting a 2.79 ERA in eight starts since the All-Star break.
He’ll take on Casey Mize – an All-Star this season – who has not fared well since the break despite the Tigers winning the majority of his starts. Mize has a 5.59 ERA in his last eight starts (the Tigers are 6-2), allowing at least three runs in five of those outings.
Against a New York offense that is No. 1 in MLB in runs scored and OPS this season, Mize could be in trouble on the road. He has a 4.26 road ERA this season and opponents are hitting .284 against him in those games.
With New York making a recent push for the division, I like Warren to lead the Yankees to a win at home, where they are 14 games over .500 in 2025.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-156 at DraftKings)
