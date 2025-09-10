Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 10
The Detroit Tigers dominated their series opener with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, extending their lead in the AL Central while knocking New York to three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.
Now, the Tigers are underdogs at the best betting sites for Wednesday night’s matchup in the Bronx.
Carlos Rodon (3.12 ERA) is on the mound for New York, and he’s looking to build on what has been a strong 2025 season to date. Rodon has led the Yanks to wins in seven of his nine outings since the All-Star break.
Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty (4.85 ERA) is on the mound for the Tigers as he looks to get himself ready for the playoffs. Flaherty has struggled at times in 2025, and that’s likely why Detroit is such a big underdog in this matchup.
Let’s dive into the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this battle between AL playoff contenders.
Tigers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-157)
- Yankees -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Tigers: +140
- Yankees: -171
Total
- 8 (Over -114/Under -107)
Tigers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Jack Flaherty (7-13, 4.85 ERA)
- New York: Carlos Rodon (16-7, 3.12 ERA)
Tigers vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 10
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video, FDSDET
- Tigers record: 83-62
- Yankees record: 80-64
Tigers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Carlos Rodon 3+ Walks (+146)
Carlos Rodon hasn’t allowed a lot of hits this season, but he’s walked 69 batters in 170.1 innings of work, ranking in the 21st percentile in walk percentage amongst MLB pitchers.
Against a tough Tigers offense (No. 1 in batting average against lefties), I would be shocked if Rodon allows a few free passes in this game. The lefty has walked three or more batters in 12 different starts this season, so we’re getting a pretty solid price (+146) for him to do it on Wednesday.
Detroit ranks just 17th in MLB in walks in 2025, but that number jumps to seventh in MLB against lefties.
Tigers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Yankees can bounce back at home:
The New York Yankees dropped their series opener against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, but they find themselves as favorites at home once again on Wednesday.
Carlos Rodon (3.12 ERA) is on the mound for New York, and he’s pitched extremely well since the All-Star break, posting a 3.20 ERA while leading the Yankees to a 7-2 record in his nine starts.
All season long, Rodon has done a great job keeping teams off the basepaths, posting a 1.07 WHIP while allowing just 114 hits in over 170 innings of work.
This is a tough matchup against a Tigers team that is No. 1 in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching, but I have to fade Detroit with Jack Flaherty on the mound.
This season, the Tigers are just 8-20 in Flaherty’s 28 starts, and he’s posted a 4.85 ERA overall. The veteran right-hander has allowed four or more runs in four outings since the All-Star break, posting a 5.28 ERA while leading Detroit to a 2-7 record.
I’ll buy the Yanks to bounce back at home on Wednesday.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-171 at DraftKings)
