Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Pirates-Orioles, Tigers-Yankees, Mets-Phillies)
There are a few afternoon matchups in Major League Baseball on Wednesday as the race for the playoffs continues.
Playoff-caliber teams like the Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and the Texas Rangers all play in the afternoon slate as they look to improve their standings in the postseason picture.
There are a few bets to consider for Wednesday’s action, including a pick in the New York Mets-Philadelphia Phillies matchup.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of my favorite plays for Sept. 10 and their latest odds.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 10
- Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline (-156) vs. Baltimore Orioles
- New York Yankees Moneyline (-167) vs. Detroit Tigers
- Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings Moneyline (-180) vs. New York Mets
Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline (-156) vs. Baltimore Orioles
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is on the mound on Wednesday night, as the Pirates have won his last four starts to move to 16-13 in his outings in 2025.
On Wednesday, Skenes will face off with Baltimore Orioles righty Tyler Wells, who is making his second start of the 2025 season since returning from injury. Wells allowed two runs on five hits in 5.0 innings of work in his last outing.
The Pirates have lost four games in a row, but it’s really hard to bet against Skenes – especially against another last-place team.
Skenes has a 1.98 ERA this season, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 25 of his 29 starts. Even a team as bad as the Pirates has a winning record when he’s on the mound.
Wells pitched pretty well in his 2025 debut, but he only threw 85 pitches. That likely means that the O’s will need to rely on their bullpen (4.46 ERA) a little more in this game.
Ultimately, this is a bet on Skenes shutting down Baltimore to end this Pittsburgh losing streak.
New York Yankees Moneyline (-167) vs. Detroit Tigers
The New York Yankees dropped their series opener against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, but they find themselves as favorites at home once again on Wednesday.
Carlos Rodon (3.12 ERA) is on the mound for New York, and he’s pitched extremely well since the All-Star break, posting a 3.20 ERA while leading the Yankees to a 7-2 record in his nine starts.
All season long, Rodon has done a great job keeping teams off the basepaths, posting a 1.07 WHIP while allowing just 114 hits in over 170 innings of work.
This is a tough matchup against a Tigers team that is No. 1 in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching, but I have to fade Detroit with Jack Flaherty on the mound.
This season, the Tigers are just 8-20 in Flaherty’s 28 starts, and he’s posted a 4.85 ERA overall. The veteran right-hander has allowed four or more runs in four outings since the All-Star break, posting a 5.28 ERA while leading Detroit to a 2-7 record.
I’ll buy the Yanks to bounce back at home on Wednesday.
Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings Moneyline (-180) vs. New York Mets
Game 3 of the four-game set between the Mets and Phillies features Clay Holmes (3.61 ERA) on the mound against Philly’s Cristopher Sanchez (2.60 ERA).
Sanchez allowed eight hits and six runs in his last start against the Mets, but overall the lefty has been one of the better arms in MLB, allowing four or more earned runs in just three outings this season.
Holmes, on the other hand, may be showing some fatigue in his first season as a starter. Since the All-Star break, the righty has a 4.33 ERA, and he’s only pitched six full innings on one occasion.
Holmes has given up four or more runs on four occasions during this nine-start stretch.
Philly came through to win a first five innings bet for us on Tuesday, and I’m going back to the well with Sanchez on the mound.
