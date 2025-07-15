Timberwolves vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
Tuesday’s NBA Summer League action kicks off with an afternoon matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons, two playoff teams from the 2024-25 season.
Detroit did not have a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but ironically, that pick was traded to the Timberwolves (via the New York Knicks), and they drafted big man Joan Beringer with it.
Both of these teams are undefeated so far this summer, and the Wolves have some key pieces in Beringer, Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, and others on their Summer League roster.
Meanwhile, the Pistons have former No. 5 overall pick Ron Holland II highlighting their team this summer as they aim to move to 3-0.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for this afternoon's matchup in Las Vegas.
Timberwolves vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves -3.5 (-110)
- Pistons +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -170
- Pistons: +142
Total
- 187 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ESPN+
- Timberwolves record: 2-0
- Pistons record: 2-0
Timberwolves vs. Pistons Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Rob Dillingham
A lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Dillingham should have a huge role with the Wolves in the 2025-26 season now that Nickeil Alexander-Walker is in Atlanta.
However, he's started a bit slow in Summer League, shooting just 34.5 percent from the field while averaging 15.0 points per game in two games. The Wolves would love to see some more scoring efficiency out of Dillingham, as he could eventually supplant Mike Conley as the team’s starting point guard – even if that doesn’t end up happening this coming season.
Detroit Pistons
- Ron Holland
Holland has looked like one of the best players at Summer League, averaging 21.5 points per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from 3-point range.
A rotation player for the Pistons in the 2024-25 season, Holland is looking to carve out an even bigger role in the 2025-26 season, especially with the departure of players like Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr., and potentially Malik Beasley.
Holland is a mega athlete that is starting to show some of his scoring prowess in Las Vegas.
Timberwolves vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
I’m looking to the total in this game, as both of these teams have been humming offensively in Las Vegas.
The Wolves have scored 98 and 94 points in their two games this summer, while the Pistons dropped 104 and 98 points in their first two games.
These teams are littered with NBA talent, as the Wolves have four potential rotation players and two important two-way pieces (Jesse Edwards and Leonard Miller) leading their roster. Meanwhile, the Pistons have Holland, Daniss Jenkins, Tolu Smith, and Bobi Klintman (all NBA or two-way players from last season) on their roster.
Since there is a lot of top-line talent – and lottery talent from the 2024 draft – I wouldn’t be shocked to see these teams continue their strong offensive rhythm this summer.
This is a high total at 187, but if both these teams continue to push the 100-point mark, the OVER remains in play.
Pick: OVER 187 (-110 at DraftKings)
