Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 12
Two playoff contenders in the Western Conference face off in the late matchup on Friday night, as the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the road to play the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State has won back-to-back games to get over .500, but it is still behind Anthony Edwards (questionable tonight) and company in a loaded West.
Steph Curry is off the injury report for this game – a welcome sign for a Golden State team that is just 4-5 in the nine games that he’s missed. However, Draymond Green (personal) will not suit up on Friday.
Oddsmakers have given the Warriors a slight edge in the latest odds for this game, but which team should we bet on to cover?
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Friday’s contest.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +1.5 (-108)
- Warriors -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +105
- Warriors: -125
Total
- 231.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Timberwolves vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 12
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Timberwolves record: 15-9
- Warriors record: 13-12
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Joan Beringer – out
- Mike Conley – out
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Draymond Green – out
- Al Horford – out
- Trayce Jackson-Davis – probable
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 24.5 Points (-111)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Curry is worth a look in the prop market against Minnesota:
It may feel a little risky to bet on Curry's points prop in this game since he's missed the last five with an injury, but I think he's a little undervalued with this line set well below his season average.
Curry has 25 or more points in nine of his 16 games this season, and he's attempting 1.4 more shots and 0.8 more 3-pointers than he did last season. Minnesota is allowing 25.63 points per game to opposing point guards in the 2025-26 campaign, so this is a pretty solid matchup for Curry in his return.
The volume is going to be there for the star guard, and prior to going down with the quad injury he has posted games with 46, 49, 34, 38 and 31 points in five of his last seven games in November. I think he's worth a look at this number, especially if he plays his usual complement of minutes.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Personally, I’d wait for Edwards’ final status before betting on this game, but with the star guard up in the air, I think Golden State is worth a look at home.
The Warriors are 7-3 at home this season, and they’re multiple games over .500 when Curry is the lineup this season.
At home, the Warriors’ net rating jumps from +2.0 for the season to +8.7 – the fifth-best mark in the league.
Losing Green certainly hurts the Golden State defense, but the Timberwolves have a lack of guard depth that could be exposed with Conley out and will really be exposed if Edwards sits. At this price, Golden State is worth a look to win a game that should be a toss up if Edwards is able to play.
Pick: Warriors Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
