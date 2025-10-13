Titans' Firing of Brian Callahan Shifts Odds for Week 7 Matchup vs. Patriots
If you were holding a ticket for Brian Callahan to be the first head coach fired in the 2025 season, it's time to cash in.
The Tennessee Titans announced on Monday that they are firing Callahan after a 1-5 start to the 2025 season, just his second campaign with the franchise. Callahan led the Titans to a 4-19 record over the last two seasons, including a terrible 4-19 against the spread record, making them one of the most profitable teams to bet against since he took over.
The move comes at an interesting time, as the Titans are set to face their former head coach Mike Vrabel in Week 7 when they host the New England Patriots. Vrabel has been thriving with his new team, leading New England to a 4-2 start through six weeks, which includes an upset win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
On Sunday night the Titans opened up as 6.5-point underdogs at home against New England in Week 7. After losing badly to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, it made sense that Tennessee was nearly a touchdown underdog against a rising team in the AFC.
However, those odds have shifted now that Callahan has been let go. The Patriots are favored by seven points in Week 7, and the odds (-115) signal that this spread could move more at DraftKings in the coming days.
Tennessee is just 2-4 against the spread this season, and it ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense and 25th in EPA/Play on defense.
Hopefully, the Titans will be able to find a new head coach that can maximize 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward in the coming seasons. Ward has gotten off to a rough start in this rookie campaign, completing just 55 percent of his passes for 1,101 yards, three scores and four picks in six games.
