Titans vs. Colts Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Indy Cover?)
The Indianapolis Colts are one of the league’s pleasant surprises this season, and they host the lowly Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.
The Colts have won three straight games, including a 38-24 road victory over the Chargers last week, while the Titans have been outscored 41-23 since a gift-wrapped win in Arizona.
This will be the second meeting between these two teams after the Colts beat the Titans 41-20 in Week 3.
The oddsmakers have the Colts as huge home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup.
Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +14 (-110)
- Colts -14 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans: +800
- Colts: -1350
Total
- 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Neither the spread nor the total has moved since the odds opened for this game, which I guess makes sense between these two teams.
Can the Colts cover as two-touchdown favorites?
Titans vs. Colts Final Score Prediction
Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Indianapolis Colts are finally being looked at as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but I'm starting to think they should be treated in the betting market as the best team in the NFL. They are one of only four teams that rank inside the top 10 in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. They also rank fourth in Net Yards per Play (+0.9) and second in DVOA.
Meanwhile, the Titans are the worst team in the league, and firing their head coach didn't change things. They're last in DVOA, Net Yards per Play, and EPA. I'd be shocked if the Colts don't run away with this, won in a sweat-free victory.
Pick: Colts -14 (-110)
The Colts already beat the Titans in Tennessee by 21 points, and they’ve only gotten better since then.
Indianapolis has scored at least 29 points in all six of its wins, including at least 38 points three times. Meanwhile, Tennessee has cracked the 20-point mark in just two if its seven games.
The Titans let the Patriots run up 31 points against them last week, so we could be in for another laugher in Indianapolis.
Final Score Prediction: Colts 40, Titans 17
