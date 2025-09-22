Titans vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans are both still searching for their first wins of the season as they meet up in Week 4.
An 0-3 start for the Titans isn’t too surprising given the fact that they were underdogs of at least five points in each of their games against the Broncos, Chargers, and Colts. However, the spread in Houston’s games has been three or less, and the Texans have yet to cover – losing by one as -2.5 favorites against Tampa Bay is as close as they’ve come.
Oddsmakers expect the Texans to get their first win of the season here as favorites of over a touchdown against the Titans.
Can Houston use Week 4 as a springboard for the rest of the season?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 4.
Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +7 (-110)
- Texans -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans: +275
- Texans: -345
Total
- 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Titans vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 28
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Titans record: 0-3
- Texans record: 0-3
Titans vs. Texans Betting Trends
- The Titans are 1-2 against the spread this season.
- The Texans are 0-3 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 2-1 in the Titans' games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-0 in the Texans' games this season.
- The Titans are 1-0 against the spread as road underdogs this season.
Titans vs. Texans Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- TBA
Texans Injury Report
- TBA
Titans vs. Texans Key Player to Watch
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud took the league by storm in 2023, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year as the second overall pick. He threw for 4,108 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions in his 15 starts that year, but he took a bit of a step back last season.
Stroud still reached the 20-touchdown mark last year, but his interceptions more than doubled from five to 12, while throwing for almost 400 fewer yards in two more games.
This season, Stroud has been struggling. He has three interceptions and just two touchdown passes to go along with 599 yards in three games – all losses.
The young gunslinger has played well against Tennessee in his career, going 2-1 with 510 yards and four touchdown passes, but he has thrown two interceptions as well. It’ll be a tough test this week against a Titans defense that has allowed four touchdown passes with three interceptions through two weeks.
Titans vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
You have to see it before you believe it, and neither of these teams have shown it yet this season.
It’s almost enticing to take the Titans to keep the game within a touchdown, but they’ve yet to do that this year.
Of course, the Texans haven’t even won a game yet, let alone cover -7.5, while scoring just 38 points through three weeks.
So what are we going to do? We’re going to fade human achievement and take the Under 39.5 in this one.
These teams met in the season finale last year with the Texans coming away with a 23-14 victory. Neither team has scored more than 20 points in a game this season, and that should continue on Sunday in Houston.
Pick: Under 39.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
