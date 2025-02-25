Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today
We took a small step back yesterday, cashing in on the UNDER between the Sharks and Jets but then losing on both the Golden Knights and our prop bet.
The NHL action continues with a loaded slate of games tonight and instead of the usual three plays, I'm going to add on an additional fourth tonight, including a big underdog. Let's dive into them.
- Season-to-date record: 112-112-7 (-8.07 units)
Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight
- Owen Tippett UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-142) via DraftKings
- Oilers -110 vs. Lightning via FanDuel
- Red Wings vs. Wild UNDER 5.5 (+100) via BetMGM
- Blackhawks +210 vs. Utah via DraftKings
Penguins vs. Flyers Prop Bet
The Pittsburgh Penguins have played extremely well in their own end of late. Over each team's last 10 games, they've allowed just 23.79 shots per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play, the best mark in the NHL. Owen Tippett of the Flyers played on the third line in their most recent game, racking up just 11:16 minutes of ice time. That could be concerning for him moving forward. I'll take the UNDER on his shots total tonight.
Pick: Owen Tippett UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-142)
Oilers vs. Lightning Prediction
The Edmonton Oilers have been torched by their goaltending since coming back from break, allowing a combined 13 goals in the two games. They continue their road trip to Tampa Bay tonight and while the goaltending may scare some bettors away, the fact they still rank second in the league in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games keeps me coming back. In the same stretch of games, the Lightning ranks just 17th.
The Lightning also rank 27th in 5-on-5 shooting percentage in their last 25 games so they may struggle to take advantage of the Oilers' troubles in net. I'll bet Edmonton to bounce back with a win tonight.
Pick: Oilers -110
Red Wings vs. Wild Prediction
The Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild have struggled offensively during 5-on-5 of late. Over their last 10 games, they're combining for just 3.82 goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play. Filip Gustavsson will get the start for the Minnesota Wild tonight and he's rocked a .920 save percentage so far this month.
I think we're in for a low-scoring affair in this interconference duel.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (+100)
Blackhawks vs. Utah Prediction
It's tough to click "submit" on a bet on the lowly Chicago Blackhawks, but I think this is a solid spot to do so tonight. Utah has been posting better metrics than the Blackhawks, but none of that matters if they don't find the back of the net. They have a shooting percentage of 8.37% over their last 25 games and 7.43% over their last 10 games. That's last and second last over those respective time frames.
Meanwhile, Chicago is sixth in shooting percentage over their last 10 games at 12.24%. Sharp shooting can overcome a low of deficiencies, which leads me to think the Blackhawks are worth a bet at north of 2-1 odds.
Pick: Blackhawks +210
