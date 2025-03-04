Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props (Connor McDavid Will Break Goal Drought Tonight)
We've posted back-to-back winning nights in Top Shelf Picks, going 2-1 on Monday night. I'll need to keep the momentum up in the final month of the season if I want to get my season record back to the green, but I'm going to do my best to do exactly that.
We have a loaded slate on Tuesday night and I once again have a bet on a side, total, and player prop. Let's dive into them.
- NHL Season-to-Date Record: 120-120-7 (-8.25 units)
Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight
- Flyers -135 vs. Flames via Caesars
- Connor McDavid Anytime Goalscorer +120 via DraftKings
- Wild vs. Kraken UNDER 5.5 (-110) via Caesars
Flames vs. Flyers Prediction
No team has struggled to find the back of the net lately as bad as the Calgary Flames have. Over their last 25 games, they rank dead last in shooting percentage, scoring on just 8.09% of their shots on goal.
Not only are the Flyers the better shooting team, but they come into this game ranking sixth in the league in expected goal differential per 60 minutes over their last 25 games whle the Flames come in at 30th.
When the Flyers lose, it's been because of horrific goaltending. Hopefully that won't be a problem against a Flames team that can't hit the broad side of a ban.
Pick: Flyers -135 via Caesars
Ducks vs. Oilers Prop Bet
The Oilers are one of the best offensive teams in the NHL and tonight they get to face one of the worst defensive teams in the Ducks. The Ducks have an expected goals against of 3.45 per 60 minutes of play in their last 25 games.
With that in mind, tonight seems like a great time to bet on Connor McDavid to break his scoreless streak. He hasn't scored in exactly a month but should get plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net tonight.
Pick: Connor McDavid Anytime Goalscorer +120 via DraftKings
Wild vs. Kraken Prediction
The Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken rank 30th and 31st in expected goals for per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play over their last 25 games. On top of that, the Wild rank 19th in shooting percentage over the same time frame, scoring on just 9.72% of shots on goal.
I'm not going to overthink this one. I'll take the UNDER in a matchup between two teams who have failed to create offensive opportunities over the past two months.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-110) via Caesars
