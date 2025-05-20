Tottenham vs. Manchester United Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Europa League Final
The two fanbases who have endured as much suffering as any other fan group in the Premier League in recent years are going up against each other in a crucial European cup final. Tottenham and Manchester United have a chance to end their season from hell on a high note and clinch a Champions League spot for next season by lifting the Europa League trophy on Wednesday night.
Both the Spurs and United have focused their attention entirely on this competition after losing all hope in the Premier League early in the season. Tottenham is sitting in 17th place while Man Utd is on the verge of their worst PL finish with only 39 points in 37 games.
A win on Wednesday would not only secure a Champions League spot for the 2025-26 season, but it would also give the winning manager a much-needed confidence boost ahead of next year. Ange Postecoglou is facing a ton of pressure after a horrible domestic campaign. The only way for him to save his job may be winning Tottenham’s first European trophy since 1984.
Ruben Amorim, on the other hand, has slightly more credit than Postecoglou. He will likely retain his seat regardless of the final result, but he would love to start his first full season in Manchester on the heels of a Europa League title and an opportunity to prove himself in the Champions League next season.
In anticipation of the big final, Postecoglou has been resting his players in recent weeks. He has not been deploying his ideal starting XI in the Premier League, resulting in only one point in their last six games. Manchester United prioritized sharpness over extended rest, but still hasn’t won a game in the PL in eight games.
Even though the Spurs will have the rest advantage, they are dealing with significant injuries. James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall, and Radu Dragusin will miss the game and Pape Sarr is questionable after suffering a minor knock against Aston Villa on Friday.
Man Utd has their own injury concerns, especially on the backline. Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, and Lisandro Martinez will miss the game, leaving Ruben Amorim with difficult decisions on the defensive end of the field.
In the biggest game for both manager’s careers so far, one will emerge victorious. Let’s dig deeper to see who may have the upper hand.
Tottenham vs. Manchester United Odds and Total
To Lift the Cup:
Tottenham: +108
Man Utd: -126
Moneyline:
Tottenham: +185
Draw: +220
Man Utd: +145
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -104
Under 2.5: -118
Over 3.5: +240
Under 3.5: -310
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -142
No: +112
Half-Time Result:
Tottenham: +240
Draw: +105
Man Utd: +200
Double Chance:
Tottenham or Draw: -195
Tottenham vs. Manchester United How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: San Mamés Barria, Bilbao, Spain
- How to Watch (TV): Paramount+, CBS Sports, Fubo
Tottenham vs. Manchester United Prediction and Pick
Manchester United hasn’t beaten Tottenham in their last six matches, with the Spurs winning four of those. Postecoglou’s side defeated United in both PL fixtures this season, as well as the League Cup quarterfinals. Neither manager was in place and teams looked vastly different the last time United beat Tottenham.
A European cup final, however, is an entirely different ball game. A single-game elimination fixture, in a neutral stadium, has its own dynamics. It is as much of a mental and psychological battle as it is a physical one.
Even though their performance in the Premier League left plenty to be desired, Man Utd demonstrated impressive mental fortitude during their Europa League run. Besides their dominant defeats over Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, two of the competition’s best teams, United had a miraculous comeback against Lyon in the quarterfinals, scoring three goals in the last six minutes of extra time to advance.
Tottenham, on the other hand, had a slightly easier path to the Final, with AZ Alkmaar and Bodo/Glimt as two of the teams they faced in the elimination rounds.
Postecoglou has his team playing a very attractive style of soccer. Tottenham has an intense pressure, deploys a high defensive line, and likes to play out the back. He is as committed to his principles as any manager in the world. When it works, Tottenham looks brilliant. When it doesn’t, they look vulnerable in the back, leaving spaces to be exploited. Even when the Spurs have the lead, they don’t look entirely comfortable defensively. They have struggled holding onto leads all season.
This is a problem in a single-game elimination situation. While Manchester United isn’t the most stable and balanced team out there, they can defend well in spurts. Ruben Amorim has done well in big game plans during his tenure, defeating Man City on the road and playing Liverpool and Arsenal to draws. His United team has proven more in terms of its ability to get the score they need. They should be able to do enough to lift the trophy on Wednesday.
Pick: Man Utd to Lift the Cup: -126
