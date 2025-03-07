Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 7
The Portland Trail Blazers are on the outside looking in of the play-in tournament picture in the Western Conference, but the Dallas Mavericks’ injury woes could open up a chance for them to sneak into the No. 10 seed.
Portland lost to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, but it’s still within striking distance of the now Kyrie Irving-less Mavs.
On Friday, the Blazers have a tough matchup against the Western Conference’s top team – the Oklahoma City Thunder – who have won five games in a row and are in the mix for the best record in the NBA this season.
OKC has won three straight meetings this season and 15 meetings in a row overall between these two teams. This season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company have wins by 10, 10 and 23 points against Portland.
However, SGA, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cason Wallace and Lu Dort are all out for Friday’s matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Blazers-Thunder.
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Trail Blazers +3 (-110)
- Thunder -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: +120
- Thunder: -142
Total
- 230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Oklahoma, BlazerVision
- Trail Blazers record: 28-35
- Thunder record: 51-11
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – questionable
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Jerami Grant – questionable
- Dalano Banton – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Robert Williams III – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – out
- Jalen Williams – out
- Cason Wallace – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Lu Dort – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Chet Holmgren – questionable
- Alex Ducas – out
- Branden Carlson – probable
- Dillon Jones – probable
- Ajay Mitchell – out
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best Prop Bet
- Anfernee Simons OVER 22.5 Points (-110)
Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has been red hot as of late, scoring 27 or more points in each of his last three games.
With OKC down No. 1 defender Lu Dort, Simons could be in line for yet another big game – especially if Jerami Grant (questionable) sits out. Simons is averaging 19.2 points per game, but he’s seen an uptick of usage as of late, taking 21 or more shots in each of his last three games.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best Prop Bet
- Isaiah Joe OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
With so many important players out for OKC, Isaiah Joe should get the start tonight – and a ton of shots from the outside – for the Thunder.
Joe is averaging over two made 3s per game in a bench role this season, and he actually knocked down four 3-pointers (on eight attempts) in less than 12 minutes just two games ago.
Joe already has several games in the 2024-25 campaign with four or more made 3s, and he should immediately be in the mix for this prop with a featured role on Friday night.
Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Blazers could be a solid upset pick on Friday:
I absolutely love the Portland Trail Blazers as short underdogs on Friday night.
The Thunder, who are in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the West, are sitting SGA, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Cason Wallace on Friday. Chet Holmgren is also listed as questionable.
That’s several of OKC’s top rotation players, and I’m not sure it’ll have enough of an offensive punch to take down this surging Blazers team. Since Jan. 1, the Blazers are playing over .500 basketball, and Chauncey Billups’ squad ranks 11th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games.
OKC has won 15 consecutive games against Portland, but this feels like a scheduled loss with the Thunder willingly sitting most of their top players.
Pick: Blazers Moneyline (+120 at DraftKings)
