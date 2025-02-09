Travis Kelce Super Bowl 59 Prop Bets: Expect a Quiet Night from Chiefs Tight End
The last time the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce was facing off against his brother, Jason. Now, with the former Eagles offensive lineman having hung up his cleats, the rematch won't be the Kelce Bowl the original meeting was.
Regardless, this is still a big game for Travis as he tries to cement the Chiefs legacy as the best run by a team in NFL history. In this article, I'm going to break down how I'm betting on the Kansas City tight end. A couple of my plays may surprise you.
Travis Kelce Prop Bets
- Travis Kelce UNDER 6.5 Receptions (-150)
- Travis Kelce Longest Reception UNDER 19.5 Yards (-125)
Travis Kelce UNDER 6.5 Receptions (-150)
Travis Kelce to go under his receptions total of 6.5 was listed in my "59 Bets for Super Bowl 59" article:
The Eagles have been the best team defending against tight ends this season. The position has been targeted 103 times by opposing quarterbacks but only 68 of those passes were completed. That's a catch rate of just 66%. Kelce may find a hole in the defense for a play or two, but I'd be surprised if he's able to haul in seven receptions throughout the game.
Travis Kelce Longest Reception UNDER 19.5 Yards (-125)
I'm going to double down on my strategy of betting against Kelce in this game by taking the UNDER on his longest reception of 19.5 yards. Not only do the Eagles thrive in defending tight ends, but they're also strong in preventing teams for putting together explosive plays.
Philadelphia leads the NFL in opponent pass plays of 20+ yards allowing just 35 on the year. If that continues tonight, Kelce may struggle to break a big play.
