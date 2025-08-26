Twins vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 26
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the driver’s seat in the AL East, sitting at 22 games over .500 entering Tuesday’s Game 2 matchup against the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins were sellers at the trade deadline, and it’s reflected in their current record, as they’ve fallen to 13 games under .500 and have dropped eight of their last 10 entering Tuesday’s contest.
Many of the best betting sites have set the Jays as major favorites in this Game 2 matchup, as Chris Bassitt (4.18 ERA) gets the ball against struggling Twins right-hander Bailey Ober (5.05 ERA).
Minnesota has dropped Ober’s last nine starts, but can it end that streak on Tuesday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-151)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Twins: +137
- Blue Jays: -167
Total
- 8.5 (Over -113/Under -108)
Twins vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Bailey Ober (4-7, 5.05 ERA)
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 4.18 ERA)
Twins vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Time: 7:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): SNET, MNNT
- Twins record: 59-72
- Blue Jays record: 77-55
Twins vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+275)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props – Daily Dinger – why Vladdy Jr. has a great matchup on Tuesday:
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been on a tear over the last two weeks, hitting .321 with two home runs and a .974 OPS.
While Vladdy Jr. has homered just 21 times this season, he’s hitting .297 and has been an anchor in a Toronto offense that is one of the best in baseball.
On Tuesday, Guerrero has a great matchup against the Minnesota Twins and righty Bailey Ober, who has struggled mightily over his last several starts.
Ober has a 6.92 ERA in his last nine outings, leading the Twins to an 0-9 record in those games. He’s also allowed 18 home runs during that stretch, and he’s given up 25 total home runs in 21 appearances this season.
That makes him an extremely easy fade candidate, and Guerrero has thrived against right-handed pitching in 2025. He’s hitting .295 with 16 of his 21 homers coming against righties.
He should have no problem getting to the struggling Ober on Tuesday night.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
The Jays haven’t exactly dominated in Bassitt’s starts this season (15-12 overall, 1-3 in the month of August), but they have a massive advantage on Tuesday night against Ober.
The Twins righty has not been able to figure things out since June, and he missed time in July with an injury. So, since June 1, the Twins have not won a start by Ober (0-9) and he’s posted a 6.92 ERA.
In addition to that, the Twins starter has given up at least four runs in six of those outings – so he could get roughed up by a Jays team that ranks first in MLB in batting average, third in OPS and fifth in runs scored.
Minnesota’s moves at the deadline were a sign that the team was giving up on making the postseason in 2025, and I have no intention of backing the Twins to win outright – on the road – in this lopsided pitching matchup.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-167 at DraftKings)
