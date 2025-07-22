Twins vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
Shohei Ohtani started on the mound and homered on Monday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are now just one win away from 60 on the season after they knocked off the Minnesota Twins in their series opener.
On Tuesday, the Dodgers find themselves as massive favorites at the best betting sites with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound against Minnesota’s Simeon Woods Richardson.
The Twins have fallen to fourth in the AL Central, and they’re 11.5 games back for first in the division. With a playoff spot looking unlikely for this Twins team, it’s possible it could sell off some pieces at the trade deadline.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers are aiming to build on their 3.5-game lead in the NL West with another win on Tuesday night.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday night’s action.
Twins vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-110)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Twins: +182
- Dodgers: -226
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -111)
Twins vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.95 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.59 ERA)
Twins vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet LA, MNNT
- Twins record: 48-52
- Dodgers record: 59-42
Twins vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+165)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Ohtani is a great bet to stay hot out of the All-Star break:
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has gotten off to a fast start since the All-Star break, hitting three home runs in four games while posting a 1.107 OPS.
On Tuesday, he’ll take on the Minnesota Twins and righty Simeon Woods Richardson, who has given up 10 home runs in 15 appearances in 2025.
Woods Richardson enters this start with a 3.95 ERA, but his underlying numbers are pretty concerning. He ranks in just the 15th percentile in MLB in barrel percentage and the seventh percentile in ground-ball percentage.
A lot of hard-hit fly balls is a recipe for disaster against Ohtani and the Dodgers.
Against right-handed pitching, Ohtani has 28 of his 35 home runs in the 2025 season. While this price isn’t great, I think the Dodgers star is poised to stay hot out of the All-Star break.
Twins vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I’m placing a bit of a risky bet for this matchup, as I’m backing Los Angeles to cover the run line in the first five innings while Yamamoto should be in the game.
Even though Los Angeles is just 11-8 in the righty’s starts, Yamamoto has been really solid in 2025, posting a 2.59 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. The Dodgers’ bullpen, on the other hand, has struggled in 2025 to the tune of a 4.35 ERA.
So, I want to take the bullpen out of the picture on Tuesday.
Woods Richardson (3.95 ERA) may not have the worst numbers, but he struggles to get ground-ball outs and still has an expected ERA of 4.12 this season.
Minnesota is also struggling on offense as of late, ranking 22nd in batting average and runs scored over the last 30 days. That’s not going to cut it against a Dodgers offense that has scored more runs than any team in MLB this season.
I’ll back Los Angeles to lead early on Tuesday night.
Pick: Dodgers First 5 Innings -1.5 (+114 at DraftKings)
