Twins vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 23
The Minnesota Twins put together an impressive 10-run performance on Tuesday night to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers and even their early-week series.
Wednesday’s rubber match in Los Angeles is set for 4:10 p.m. EST, 1:10 local time. The Dodgers, who have a 3.5-game lead in the NL West, have dropped seven of their last 10 games and would love to pick up a win with Tyler Glasnow on the mound for the third time this month.
Glasnow missed a lot of time early in the season, but he has a 3.10 ERA and has given up just six hits in 11 innings of work this month.
The Twins will counter with righty Chris Paddack, who enters Wednesday’s action with a 5.14 ERA.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Twins vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-115)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Twins: +175
- Dodgers: -217
Total
- 9 (Over -106/Under -115)
Twins vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Chris Paddack (3-9, 5.14 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.10 ERA)
Twins vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 23
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet LA, MNNT
- Twins record: 49-52
- Dodgers record: 59-43
Twins vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+135)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Ohtani is worth a look to go deep for the fifth game in a row:
I’m going to keep betting on Ohtani until he cools off, as the Dodgers star has come out of the All-Star break scorching hot.
In five games since the break, Ohtani has homered four times and driven in nine runs, pushing him to 36 homers in the 2025 season.
The NL MVP favorite has a great matchup against Chris Paddack and the Twins, as Paddack has given up 16 home runs in 20 appearances this season while posting a 5.15 ERA.
Out of Ohtani’s 36 homers, 29 of them have come against right-handed pitching. I’ll back him to keep his homer streak going on Wednesday.
Twins vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Even though the Twins won the second game of this series, I have a hard time trusting Paddack in the series finale.
The veteran right-hander has an expected ERA in the 22nd percentile this season, and Minnesota is just 5-15 in the 20 games he’s appeared in. To make matters worse, the Twins have lost 11 of those games by multiple runs.
Paddack has seen his ERA skyrocket over his last seven starts, as he’s posted an 8.55 ERA while allowing 53 hits in 33.2 innings of work.
That’s not going to cut it against a Dodgers team that ranks in the top 10 in MLB in several key offensive statistics this season.
Plus, Glasnow has been great since coming off the injured list, and he’s only given up 18 hits in 29.0 innings of work in 2025.
I’ll fade the Twins in the series finale this afternoon.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
