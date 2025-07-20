Twins vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 20
The Minnesota Twins continue to hurt their chances of making the playoffs in the American League, as they’ve come out of the All-Star break with back-to-back losses to the MLB’s worst team – the Colorado Rockies.
On Sunday, the Twins are heavily favored to beat the Rockies and avoid a sweep, but can we trust them to do so?
The Twins have righty Joe Ryan – an All-Star this season – on the mound against Colorado’s German Marquez, who enters this start with a brutal 5.57 ERA.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Twins vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins -1.5 (-149)
- Rockies +1.5 (+123)
Moneyline
- Twins: -238
- Rockies: +191
Total
- 10.5 (Over -120/Under -101)
Twins vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Joe Ryan (9-4, 2.72 ERA)
- Colorado: German Marquez (3-10, 5.57 ERA)
Twins vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 20
- Time: 3:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, MNNT
- Twins record: 47-51
- Rockies record: 24-74
Twins vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet
Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Byron Buxton to Hit a Home Run (+175)
I’m buying a Home Run Derby participant in Buxton to leave the yard against the Rockies, something I broke down in today’s Daily Dinger – our best home run picks at SI Betting:
Byron Buxton doesn’t have the most enticing odds to go deep, but I love his matchup against the Colorado Rockies and righty German Marquez at the home-run friendly Coors Field.
Buxton has 22 home runs in the 2025 season, and 16 of them have come against right-handed pitching. The Twins star is hitting a respectable .277/.337/.534 against righties in 2025.
Now, he’s taking on Marquez, who has struggled mightily with the long ball as of late. The veteran right-hander has given up eight home runs over his last seven starts, pushing him to 12 total homers allowed in the 2025 season.
Marquez also has a dreadful 5.57 ERA and a bullpen backing him up that has a 4.96 ERA this season. Buxton is certainly worth a look to hit his 23rd homer of the season.
Twins vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Twins are 10-9 in Ryan’s starts despite the fact that he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 16 of those outings.
However, I think Ryan will be able to shut down this Colorado offense that ranks 25th in batting average, 24th in OPS and 27th in runs scored in the 2025 season.
On the other side, Marquez is going to struggle to lean the Rockies to a win – or a cover – on Sunday.
The righty has allowed 122 hits in 95.1 innings this season, leading the Rockies to a 6-13 record in his starts.
On top of that, Colorado is the worst team on the run line in MLB (40-58) despite being set as an underdog just about every night.
The Twins likely would be a tough team to back on the run line with some of their other starts on the mound, but with Ryan getting the start, this is a perfect bounce-back spot for Minnesota.
Pick: Twins -1.5 (-149 at DraftKings)
