Twins vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 13
The New York Yankees have been in a tailspin of late and now sit 6.0 games back from the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East and hold just a 1.0 game lead on the final Wild Card spot. They need to find some momentum in a hurry, and if they're able to complete the series sweep against the Minnesota Twins tonight, it would go a long way in doing exactly that.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's American League matchup.
Twins vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-169)
- Yankees -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline
- Twins +128
- Yankees -156
Total
- Over 8.5 (-111)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Twins vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Joe Ryan, RHP (11-5, 2.79 ERA)
- New York: Cam Schlittler, RHP (1-2, 4.38 ERA)
Twins vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 13
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, Amazon Prime Video
- Twins Record: 56-63
- Yankees Record: 64- 56
Twins vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Joe Ryan UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-118) via BetMGM
The Yankees have a batting average of just .224 since the All-Star Break, the third-worst batting average in the Majors in that time frame. Now's a good time to take the UNDER on Joe Ryan's hits allowed. He gave up just four hits in his most recent start.
Twins vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the underdog Twins to pull off the upset:
The New York Yankees have had a less-than-stellar past few months, and I'm going to fade them again tonight as they're set as home favorites against the Minnesota Twins. Since the All-Star Break, the Yankees rank just 17th in OPS, only one spot above the Twins, but Minnesota has the better batting average at .235 compared to New York at .224.
Not only that, but the Twins have a significant advantage when it comes to starting pitchers. Joe Ryan (2.79 ERA) gets the start for the Twins, and he'll face off against Cam Schlittler (4.39 ERA) of the Yankees. I think the Twins have plenty of value at their +129 price tag.
Pick: Twins +129 via DraftKings
