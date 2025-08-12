Twins vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 12
The New York Yankees have won just three of their last 10 games, but they picked up a huge win in their series opener with the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.
The win gives New York a one-game cushion in the AL wild card race over the Cleveland Guardians, and the defending AL champs will aim to build on that on Tuesday with Carlos Rodon (3.35 ERA) on the mound.
The Twins have yet to announce a starter for this matchup, but Minnesota has struggled a bit since the trade deadline when it moved several major pieces.
The best betting sites have New York set as a huge favorite in Game 2 of this series, but should bettors trust the slumping Yankees to get a win?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup between two teams in the wild card hunt in the AL.
Twins vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-116)
- Yankees -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Twins: +178
- Yankees: -220
Total
- 9 (Over -116/Under -105)
Twins vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: TBA
- New York: Carlos Rodon (11-7, 3.35 ERA)
Twins vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 12
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES, MNNT
- Twins record: 56-62
- Yankees record: 63-56
Twins vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Byron Buxton to Hit a Home Run (+260)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Buxton may go deep for the second straight game:
Minnesota Twins superstar Byron Buxton has 24 homers in the 2025 season and is hitting an impressive .282 heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the New York Yankees.
After winning Monday’s series opener, New York will turn to lefty Carlos Rodon to start Game 2. Rodon has been solid this season, posting a 3.35 ERA, but he’s allowed 19 home runs in 24 appearances as well.
Buxton has thrived against Rodon in his career, hitting .286 (4-for-14) with a pair of doubles and an .804 OPS. He’s yet to homer off the Yankees lefty, but Buxton has dominated southpaws this season, hitting .313 with six home runs in just 64 at bats.
Twins vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
This season, the Twins have been one of the better teams in MLB on the run line as road underdogs, going 26-14. Baseball run line trends almost always favor underdogs, but it’s worth noting that the Yankees are 15 games under .500 on the run line so far in 2025.
While Rodon has pitched well in 2025, posting an expected ERA of 3.27 and an expected batting average against of .210, New York is just 12-12 in his 24 starts.
As of Tuesday morning, the Twins have yet to announce a starter for this game, which could make things a little trickier since the team has one of the 10 worst bullpen ERAs in baseball this season.
However, the Yankees have dropped seven of their last 10 games and aren’t exactly firing on all cylinders offensively, ranking 19th in runs scored over the last 15 days.
I wouldn't be shocked to see the Twins keep this game close – and potentially win outright – on Tuesday night.
Pick: Twins +1.5 (-116 at DraftKings)
