Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Heat)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (foot) appears to be getting closer to a return from the offseason surgery that he had on his foot.
Herro looks to have returned to on-court action, which puts him in line to make a comeback around his timeline (mid November to early December) that was set after he underwent surgery.
Miami has stayed afloat without Herro, winning six of its first 10 games, but it is now down big man Bam Adebayo (toe) as well.
The Heat are underdogs on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers as a result. Without their All-Star guard, the Heat have played at the No. 1 pace in the league and are in the top five in points per game.
Can someone step up in place of Herro on Monday night? Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for Miami with Herro ruled out.
Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Cavs
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's bet NBA props column why I'm backing Norman Powell with Adebayo and Herro out of the lineup.
Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
The Miami Heat are down both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo heading into Monday’s matchup at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Miami is first in the NBA in pace and second in points per game, so someone is going to score the ball for the Heat in their new motion offense.
I love Norman Powell’s points prop in this game, as he’s averaging 23.3 points on 15.0 shots per game, knocking down 46.7 percent of his shots from the field and 46.2 percent of his 3s.
The Cavs are ninth in the NBA in defensive rating, but I’d expect Powell’s usage to rise with Adebayo also sidelined in this game. The veteran guard has taken 20 and 16 shots in the two games since Adebayo went down with a toe injury. He’s cleared 21.5 points in five of seven games this season.
