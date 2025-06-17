Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update Causes Massive Shift in Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 6 Odds
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton was visibly limited in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, as the Pacers fell behind 3-2 in their series with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Haliburton, who had been dealing with a leg injury earlier in the series, reportedly is believed to have suffered a strained right calf. He will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, which could put his status for Game 6 on Thursday in doubt.
Following Game 5, Haliburton shared that he wants to play through the injury, but the Pacers certainly don't want to risk their franchise star suffering a catastrophic injury -- like a ruptured Achilles -- by attempting to play through his calf ailment.
After the Pacers opened up as five-point underdogs in Game 6, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have since shifted their odds with the news of Haliburton's injury.
The Pacers are now seven-point underdogs at home in Game 6, a full two-point move with Haliburton's status up in the air. Indiana has won nine games outright as an underdog in this postseason, including two in this series, but it has yet to do so without its All-Star guard.
Haliburton missed time in the playoffs last season against the Boston Celtics, and the Pacers will promptly swept in four games. If he's unable to go in Thursday's Game 6, Indiana would likely lean heavily on TJ McConnell and Andrew Nembhard at the point guard position.
McConnell provided a major spark for the Pacers in Game 5, scoring 18 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and two steals. However, Rick Carlisle opted to go back to Haliburton in the fourth quarter, and the Pacers were unable to overcome a deficit to beat the Thunder in Game 5.
In NBA Finals history, teams that are tied 2-2 and lose Game 5 only go on to win the series 26 percent of the time (8-for-31).
Haliburton was did not make a shot in Game 5 and was limited to just four points. The Pacers clearly need him if they're going to have any chance of upsetting the Thunder, who are now -1600 to win the series.
