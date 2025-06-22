Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing in Game 7? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers-Thunder)
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton has been dealing with a calf strain in the NBA Finals, but it did not keep him out of Indy's Game 6 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.
After failing to make a shot from the field in Game 5, Haliburton bounced back with 14 points (5-of-12 FG, 3-of-7 3P) and five assists in Game 6 despite playing less than 23 minutes. With the Pacers winning Game 6 in blowout fashion, Haliburton was able to sit for the entire fourth quarter.
That rest was likely much needed, and the Pacers need their star guard to gut things out just one more time in Game 7 with the title on the line.
Officially, Haliburton is listed as questionable on the team's the injury report for Indiana in Game 7, but he should be good to go since he played in Game 6.
Even though he's likely not at 100 percent, Haliburton makes a huge impact for the Pacers, especially on the offensive end with his passing skill. He was +25 in Game 6, helping the Pacers get out to a huge lead in the first half.
Oddsmakers at DrafKings have set the Thunder as favorites in Game 7, but the spread for this game has moved in the Pacers' favor, going from 8.5 to 7.5 since odds came out on Thursday night.
As long as Haliburton is able to give the Pacers quality minutes, they've shown that they can beat this Thunder team at any moment, winning three games outright as underdogs in this series.
