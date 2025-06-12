Tyrese Haliburton's NBA Finals MVP Odds Skyrocket After Pacers Win Game 3
Don't look now, but Tyrese Haliburton's NBA Finals MVP case has changed overnight.
The Indiana Pacers star hit a game-winning shot in Game 1 of the Finals, giving him a signature moment in this series, and he's now backed it up with a huge Game 3, giving the Pacers a 2-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Entering Game 3, the Pacers were massive underdogs to win the Finals and Haliburton was just +600 in the odds to win Finals MVP -- well behind OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
That's has since changed in a big way. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Haliburton is now +270 to win Finals MVP, cutting his odds by more than half with his Game 3 performance. Gilgeous-Alexander, who was -475 to win Finals MVP prior to Game 3, has seen his odds fall to -220, although he still is the favorite in the betting market.
The Thunder also remain favored to win the series even though the Pacers are leading 2-1. Indy has upset the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks already in the playoffs, so this is a familiar situation for Haliburton and company.
In Game 3, Haliburton was much more aggressive on offense than he was in the first two games of the series. After averaging just 15.5 points and 6.0 assists per game through Games 1 and 2, Haliburton put together a 22-point, nine-rebound, 11-assist showing in Game 3. He shot 9-for-17 from the field and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc, putting together his best game of the series.
While this market could fluctuate, especially since SGA and the Thunder are six-point favorites in Game 4, Haliburton is certainly worth a look at +270 to win Finals MVP with the Pacers sitting just two wins away from an NBA title.
After Haliburton, Pascal Siakam is the next player listed in the odds to win Finals MVP at +1100. Barring a drastic shift in this series, it appears that one of SGA or Haliburton will take home the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award at the end of this series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.