UConn vs. Creighton Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big East Tournament Semifinal
The Creighton Bluejays survived a scare against Depaul in the quarterfinals, eventually squeaking by them in double overtime. Now, they'll face the back-to-back national champion UConn Huskies in the Big East semifinal.
A berth in the conference tournament final is on the line. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this game.
UConn vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- UConn -3.5 (-110)
- Creighton +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UConn -185
- Creighton +150
Total
- OVER 139.5 (-105)
- UNDER 139.5 (-115)
UConn vs. Creighton How to Watch
- Date: Friday. March 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- UConn Record: 23-9 (14-6 Conference)
- Creighton Record: 23-9 (15-5 Conference)
UConn vs. Creighton Best Prop Bets
UConn Prop Bet
- Liam McNeeley OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+100) via BetMGM
Creighton is outside the top 200 in the country in terms of grabbing offensive rebounds, ranking 245th in offensive rebounding rate. To try to capitalize on that, I'm targeting one of UConn's top defensive rebounders, Liam McNeeley. He has the second most defensive rebounds on the team this season with 124.
Creighton Prop Bet
- Steven Ashworth OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+115) via BetMGM
UConn has struggled to defend the perimeter at times this season. The Huskies rank 257th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc. That should lead to Steven Ashworth, Creighton's primary 3-point shooter, to have a big day.
UConn vs. Creighton Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Best College Basketball Bets Today", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Huskies:
Creighton is a great shooting team, but if you want to beat a team as experienced and well-coached as the UConn Huskies, you have to play disciplined basketball, and that's exactly what the Bluejays don't do. Creighton ranks 360th in the country in extra scoring chances per game at -6.1. Only four Division I college basketball teams rank worse in that stat.
The Bluejays don't force turnovers and struggle to grab rebounds. That means to overcome the deficit they put themselves in, they have to bring an A+ shooting game. Considering UConn can match their shooting, ranking 25th in effective field goal percentage, this is going to be a tough battle for Creighton to try to win.
I'll lay the points with the back-to-back defending champs.
PICK: UConn -3.5 (-110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
