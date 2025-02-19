UConn vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds and Key Players for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 19
The No. 5 UConn Huskies are coming off their biggest win of the season, snapping South Carolina’s 71-game home winning streak on Sunday.
Azzi Fudd (28 points) led the way for the Huskies in the win that jumped them back into the top five in the latest AP Poll. Now, UConn returns to Big East action on Wednesday against a Seton Hall team that it disposed of easily at home earlier in the campaign.
Seton Hall does enter this game as the No. 3 team in the Big East, but it hasn’t fared well against ranked opponents this season.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big East battle.
UConn vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- UConn -24.5 (-110)
- Seton Hall +24.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UConn: -100000
- Seton Hall: +5000
Total
- 127.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
UConn vs. Seton Hall How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Walsh Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): SNY
- UConn record: 24-3
- Seton Hall record: 18-7
UConn vs. Seton Hall Key Players to Watch
UConn Key Players to Watch
- Azzi Fudd, Guard – 13.4 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.7 APG
Over her last two games, Fudd has scored 62 points, dropping a smooth 28 in the upset win over South Carolina. One of the best shooters in the country, Fudd is knocking down a whopping 48.2 percent of her shots from beyond the arc this season.
If the Huskies can keep Fudd hot, they’re going to be a tough team to beat this March.
Seton Hall Key Players to Watch
- Faith Masonius, G/F – 15.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.0 SPG
Masonius has been the best player for the Pirates this season, but the Huskies kept her in check in the first meeting between these teams, holding her to just eight points on 3-of-15 shooting from the field.
Since that game, Masonius has seen her scoring dip, as she’s averaging just 12.7 points per game over her last seven contests. She does have a 21-point game mixed in there, and she’ll likely need that type of performance to keep Seton Hall in striking distance on Wednesday night.
UConn vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Pick
These teams played on Jan. 19 and the Huskies won by … 60.
Yes, UConn defeated Seton Hall 96-36 at home, and yet oddsmakers only have Paige Bueckers and company favored by 24.5 points in this matchup.
Going on the road is tough, but the Huskies just picked up a massive road win over South Carolina and have won five of their last six games with all five wins coming by more than 25 points.
Seton Hall is third in the Big East and 12-3 straight up at home, but it has also gone 0-3 against top-25 opponents.
The issue for the Pirates? Their offense. So far this season, Seton Hall is just 212th in the country in points per game and 236th in field goal percentage. That simply isn’t good enough on nights when you don’t have the talent advantage.
On the UConn side, it ranks 12th in points per game and fourth in opponent points per game. The Huskies should win in another blowout in their return to Big East action.
Pick: UConn -24.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.