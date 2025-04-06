UConn vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament National Championship
It doesn’t get much better than this for the national championship.
Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies are looking to capture their first title since 2016 when they take on South Carolina and Dawn Staley – the defending national champions – on Sunday afternoon.
UConn put together a historic win (by 34 points) in the Final Four over UCLA and Lauren Betts, while the Gamecocks knocked off Texas and Madison Booker to reach the final. These teams met earlier this season, with UConn pulling off a 29-point road win to snap South Carolina’s 71-game home winning streak.
Can the Gamecocks get revenge on Sunday?
Oddsmakers have Paige Bueckers and the Huskies favored in this one, but these two premier programs seem destined to play a close game.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this national title game.
UConn vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UConn - 6.5 (-110)
- South Carolina +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UConn: -320
- South Carolina: +245
Total
- 133.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
UConn vs. South How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Amalie Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
- UConn record: 36-3
- South Carolina record: 35-3
UConn vs. South Carolina Key Players to Watch
South Carolina
MiLaysia Fulwiley: Even though she comes off the bench, Fulwiley is the second-leading scorer on this South Carolina team (11.8 points per game), and she’s turned in some big showings in the NCAA Tournament. It’s hard to tell who will have the big game for the Gamecocks – in the Final Four it was freshman Joyce Edwards – but Fulwiley’s spark off the bench will be crucial if South Carolina wants to win this game.
UConn
Paige Bueckers: The best player in the country, Bueckers had a down game for her standards in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 16 points in UConn’s 34-point win in the Final Four over UCLA. Before that game, Bueckers had scored 31, 40 and 34 points in her three previous contests. Earlier this season, South Carolina held Bueckers to just 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting, but UConn won in a blowout. I expect her to have a big game in her final collegiate appearance.
UConn vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
This is a true clash of the titans, as these are the two premier programs in all of women’s college basketball.
While the Gamecocks are the defending champs, it’s hard to argue that anyone is better than the Huskies right now, as they destroyed UCLA in the Final Four and have dominated everyone they’ve played in this tournament.
The same can’t be said for South Carolina, which narrowly escaped Maryland and Duke to reach the Final Four.
Both of these teams have some impressive season-long numbers, but the Huskies stand out in two categories:
- UConn is No. 1 in the country in opponent points per game
- UConn is No. 1 in the country in field goal percentage.
So, not only are the Huskies an elite defense, but they are the most efficient offense in the country as well. That was fully on display in the 29-point win over South Carolina – at South Carolina – earlier this season.
Bueckers did not have a great game in that matchup, and that’s where I think UConn can hang its hat. Yes, it shot insanely well in the first meeting, but Bueckers could have a big game to mitigate some regression in that department today.
This UConn team is insanely talented top to bottom, and Geno Auriemma is one of the few coaches that can go toe-to-toe with Dawn Staley.
I’ll back the Huskies to cover and earn Bueckers that elusive national championship.
Pick: UConn -6.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
