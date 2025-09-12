Utah vs. Wyoming Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
After a 3-9 record in the 2024 season in Jay Sawvel’s first year at the helm, the Wyoming Cowboys are 2-0 entering a matchup with No. 20 Utah on Saturday night.
Utah has knocked off UCLA and Cal Poly to open the season, winning both games by 30-plus points. So, oddsmakers have set the Utes as 23.5-point favorites against a Wyoming team that has only allowed seven points in the 2025 season.
Granted, those matchups came against Akron and Northern Iowa, so this is by far the toughest matchup for the Cowboys to date.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Week 3 battle.
Utah vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Utah -23.5 (-110)
- Wyoming +23.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Utah: -2800
- Wyoming: +1300
Total
- 48.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Utah vs. Wyoming How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: War Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Utah record: 2-0
- Wyoming record: 2-0
Utah vs. Wyoming Key Player to Watch
Devon Dampier, Quarterback, Utah
Dampier is off to a great start in the 2025 season, leading the Big 12 in completion percentage (79.2 percent) while throwing for 398 yards and five scores. The Utes’ signal-caller also has run for 112 yards and a score this season.
Wyoming is facing by far the most dangerous offense that it’s seen in 2025, and Dampier is the focal point. In 2024, Dampier threw for just 12 touchdowns in 12 games for New Mexico, but he’s nearly halfway there already in the 2025 season.
Utah vs. Wyoming Prediction and Pick
There’s no doubt that the Cowboys are off to a strong start in the 2025 season, but this is a massive step up in class against a Utah offense that is averaging over 500 yards of total offense per game.
The Cowboys have done a great job defensively early in the 2025 season, but they scored just 10 points in their win over Akron and have relied heavily on the run (177.5 rushing yards per game).
Utah, on the other hand, has shut down the running game, allowing just 2.7 yards per carry so far this season. The Utes allowed just 10 points to Nico Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see them keep the Cowboys in check in this game.
We’re asking Utah to win by at least three possessions, but I think the team’s offense – led by Dampier – is good enough to get it done.
Pick: Wyoming -23.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
