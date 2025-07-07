Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Monday, July 7
For the first time in the 2025 regular season, the Atlanta Dream will take on the Golden State Valkyries.
Atlanta has gotten off to a strong start in the 2025 season, going 11-7 through 18 games with a new-look core that features offseason additions Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner.
Meanwhile, the Valkyries have shocked just about everyone through their first 17 games, going 9-8 to hold the No. 6 seed in the standings. Golden State has a real chance to make the playoffs, and it’s done it with defense.
The Valkyries rank second in the WNBA in defensive rating this season, behind only the 17-2 Minnesota Lynx.
Still, Golden State is a road underdog against an Atlanta team that is an impressive 7-3 straight up at home this season.
Let’s examine the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for the first meeting between these two teams this season.
Valkyries vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Valkyries +6.5 (-110)
- Dream -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +225
- Dream: -278
Total
- 157 (Over -110/Under -110)
Valkyries vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peachtree TV, KPIX, and KMAX 31
- Valkyries record: 9-8
- Dream record: 11-7
Valkyries vs. Dream Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Carla Leite – questionable
Dream Injury Report
- Rhyne Howard – expected to play
Valkyries vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Tiffany Hayes UNDER 15.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tiffany Hayes may be a fade candidate on Monday:
Veteran guard Tiffany Hayes is having a great season for Golden State, averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3-point range.
However, I think this prop has gotten a little out of hand for the former UConn star.
Hayes has just three games all season long where she’s scored 16 or more points, and two of them happen to be her last two matchups. She shot 8-for-13 and 8-for-11 from the field in those games, an efficiency that isn’t easy to duplicate night after night.
Over the two-game stretch, Hayes is shooting 66.7 percent from the field, over 23 percent better than her season-long average. On top of that, her usage isn’t really increasing from a shot volume perspective.
Hayes took 16 shots in the season opener, but she has not taken more than 13 in any other game, averaging 10.6 field goal attempts per game overall.
While I think the star guard can still be in the mix to hit her season average, I’ll bet one some regression against an Atlanta team that is elite at home and plays at one of the slowest paces in the WNBA.
Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
The Valkyries have been one of the best UNDER teams in the WNBA this season, going 6-11 through their first 17 games, and I think we could be in line for another low-scoring affair on Monday.
Atlanta is a strong offense – fourth in the W in offensive rating – but it also ranks 12th out of 13 teams in pace. So, this could be a slow-paced game, especially since Golden State (10th in pace and 10th in offensive rating) doesn’t want to get in a track meet.
The Valkyries don’t have an elite offensive attack, but they’ve won games on the defensive end in the 2025 season, ranking second in the WNBA in defensive rating and opponent points per game.
Atlanta is third in opponent points per game, likely due to its slower pace of play since it ranks just seventh in defensive rating.
Even with Rhyne Howard expected to be in the lineup for the Dream, I lean to the UNDER based on the style of play of these two playoff-contending squads.
Pick: UNDER 157 (-110 at DraftKings)
