Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 29
The Golden State Valkyries may find themselves out of the playoff picture if they can’t figure out their offense, as they were blown out on Sunday by the lowly Connecticut Sun.
Golden State lost All-Star Kayla Thornton (knee) for the rest of the season, and it suddenly is on the outside of the playoff picture in the W.
The Valkyries are just 4-6 in their last 10 games and 3-9 overall this season on the road heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Dream.
Atlanta picked up a massive road win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, ending the No. 1 seeds’ 14-game regular-season winning streak at home. Now, the Dream are favored at home in this matchup, although All-Star guard Rhyne Howard remains out of the lineup.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday night’s action.
Valkyries vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Valkyries +8 (-110)
- Dream -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +295
- Dream: -375
Total
- 157 (Over -110/Under -110)
Valkyries vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): PeachtreeTV, KPIX 5, KMAX 31
- Valkyries record: 11-13
- Dream record: 15-10
Valkyries vs. Dream Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Kayla Thornton – out
Dream Injury Report
- Rhyne Howard – out
Valkyries vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Allisha Gray OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Allisha Gray is a great prop target on Tuesday:
Allisha Gray has been elite for the Dream in the 2025 season, and she’s stepped up her game as of late with Howard out of the lineup.
Gray has scored 18 or more points in two of her three games since the All-Star break, putting up 28 and 24 points in the games that she cleared this line.
After shooting just 6-for-17 from the field against the No. 1 defense (Minnesota) in the W, I think Gray could be in line for a bounce-back game on Tuesday.
The All-Star wing has taken at least 16 shots in each of her three games since the break, and Gray is averaging 18.7 points per game on solid efficiency (44.3 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from 3) this season.
I love getting her points line below her season average in this matchup.
Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
The Valkyries have one of the better against the spread records in the WNBA (14-10), but I’m fading them on the road (where they are just 3-9) on Tuesday.
Atlanta is coming off arguably the best win it has had all season long, and it has thrived at home (8-3 straight up) which has propelled a 14-11 against the spread record.
Even with Rhyne Howard out, the Dream are more than capable with Brittney Griner and Gray leading the way on offense.
Golden State also took a massive hit on both sides of the ball with Thornton going down for the season, and it was evident in the team’s 64-point performance in a 95-64 loss to the Sun on Sunday.
I have a hard time trusting Golden State on the road, especially if the offense (already 10th in the W) is compromised.
Pick: Dream -8 (-110 at DraftKings)
