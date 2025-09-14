Valkyries vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for WNBA Playoffs Game 1
The No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx open the WNBA postseason on Sunday afternoon, as they host the Golden State Valkyries at 1 p.m. EST.
These teams played in the final game of the regular season, with the Lynx dominating Golden State to force this matchup in the first round.
MVP candidate Napheesa Collier will look to lead the Lynx back to the WNBA Finals, where they lost to the New York Liberty in the 2024 season.
Oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set the Lynx as sizable favorites in Game 1, and they’re expected to cruise through the first round to set up a potential matchup with the Liberty in Round 2.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Game 1 on Sunday.
Valkyries vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Valkyries +13 (-112)
- Lynx -13 (-108)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +650
- Lynx: -1000
Total
- 148.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Valkyries vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Tied 0-0
Valkyries vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Tiffany Hayes – out
- Kayla Thornton – out
Lynx Injury Report
- DiJonai Carrington – probable
Valkyries vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Veronica Burton OVER 5.5 Assists (+110)
Burton finished the regular season averaging 6.0 assists per game, and she put up seven dimes against the Lynx in the regular-season finale despite the Valkyries scoring just 53 total points.
I like this prop for the Golden State guard, as she’s put up six or more dimes in eight of her last 10 games, averaging 9.1 assists per game during that stretch.
At plus money, this prop is worth a look with the Valkyries likely to score more than 53 points in this Game 1 matchup.
Valkyries vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Even though I’m betting an OVER on Burton’s assist prop, I do think the UNDER is the play for Sunday’s matchup.
Golden State and Minnesota combined for just 125 points in their regular-season finale, and the Valkyries are down two key veteran scorers in Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton (out for the season) in this matchup.
These teams finished the regular season No. 1 (Minnesota) and No. 3 (Golden State) in defensive rating while the Valkyries allowed the fewest points per game in the league. Minnesota was second in that statistic.
Plus, Golden State loves to slow games down, ranking dead last in the WNBA in pace. The Lynx will likely play a similar style, as they're 10th in pace this season.
In their previous meetings, these teams combined for 125, 150, 153 and 161 points. In a playoff setting where the defensive intensity is turned up a notch, I’ll bet the UNDER in Game 1.
Pick: UNDER 148.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.