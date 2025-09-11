Valkyries vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 11
A loss to the Seattle Storm on Tuesday dropped the Golden State Valkyries to the No. 7 seed in the W, and they’ll aim to end the season on a high note against the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx.
Minnesota lost to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, but it sat superstar Napheesa Collier in the game since it already has locked up the No. 1 seed in the league.
There’s a chance the Lynx could deploy a similar strategy on Thursday with nothing to play for in terms of regular-season seeding.
Meanwhile, the Valkyries are within striking distance of the No. 6-seeded Indiana Fever heading into this matchup. Golden State holds the head-to-head tiebreaker between these teams, meaning it could jump to the No. 6 seed with a win on Thursday.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this regular-season finale.
Valkyries vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Valkyries +8 (-110)
- Lynx -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +300
- Lynx: -380
Total
- 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Valkyries vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Valkyries record: 23-20
- Lynx record: 33-10
Valkyries vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Tiffany Hayes – out
- Kayla Thornton – out
Lynx Injury Report
- DiJonai Carrington – day-to-day
Note: The Lynx could sit some healthy players for rest on Thursday.
Valkyries vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Note: This prop bet was written before odds were released and is a suggestion based on past player performance.
Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Veronica Burton UNDER Assists
Burton has seen her assist prop skyrocket in the second half of the season due to several double-digit assist games (including 11 against Seattle on Tuesday), but I’m fading her in this matchup.
Burton had just six dimes in her last game against the Lynx, who rank No. 1 in defensive rating and have allowed the fewest opponent assists per game this season.
Overall, Burton is averaging 6.0 assists per game on the dot this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see her fall short of her prop on Thursday.
Valkyries vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Valkyries are worth a look to cover on the road:
The Valkyries are one of the few teams with something to play for on Thursday, as they’d jump to the No. 6 seed with a win.
Since the Las Vegas Aces or Atlanta Dream will be the team's matchup in the first round anyway, they may want to get the No. 6 spot to play the “lesser” of the two squads after they both closed out the regular season strong.
Golden State has been elite against the spread all season (27-15-1), so I love them catching eight points against a Lynx team that has been waiting for the playoffs to start.
Since Minnesota has locked up the No. 1 seed, it rested Napheesa Collier on Tuesday and could rest players tonight. On top of that, the Lynx are just 5-5 in their last 10 games (they were 28-5 in their first 33) heading into this matchup.
I think Golden State can at least hang around on Thursday.
Pick: Valkyries +8 (-110 at DraftKings)
