SI

Valkyries vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 11

Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Golden State Valkyries-Minnesota Lynx matchup on Thursday, Sept. 11.

Peter Dewey

Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton is an interesting prop target on Thursday.
Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton is an interesting prop target on Thursday. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

A loss to the Seattle Storm on Tuesday dropped the Golden State Valkyries to the No. 7 seed in the W, and they’ll aim to end the season on a high note against the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx.

Minnesota lost to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, but it sat superstar Napheesa Collier in the game since it already has locked up the No. 1 seed in the league.

There’s a chance the Lynx could deploy a similar strategy on Thursday with nothing to play for in terms of regular-season seeding.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries are within striking distance of the No. 6-seeded Indiana Fever heading into this matchup. Golden State holds the head-to-head tiebreaker between these teams, meaning it could jump to the No. 6 seed with a win on Thursday. 

Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this regular-season finale.

Valkyries vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Valkyries +8 (-110)
  • Lynx -8 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Valkyries: +300
  • Lynx: -380

Total

  • 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Valkyries vs. Lynx How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 11
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Target Center
  • How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
  • Valkyries record: 23-20
  • Lynx record: 33-10

Valkyries vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Valkyries Injury Report

  • Tiffany Hayes – out
  • Kayla Thornton – out

Lynx Injury Report

  • DiJonai Carrington – day-to-day

Note: The Lynx could sit some healthy players for rest on Thursday.

Valkyries vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Note: This prop bet was written before odds were released and is a suggestion based on past player performance. 

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

  • Veronica Burton UNDER Assists

Burton has seen her assist prop skyrocket in the second half of the season due to several double-digit assist games (including 11 against Seattle on Tuesday), but I’m fading her in this matchup.

Burton had just six dimes in her last game against the Lynx, who rank No. 1 in defensive rating and have allowed the fewest opponent assists per game this season. 

Overall, Burton is averaging 6.0 assists per game on the dot this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see her fall short of her prop on Thursday.

Valkyries vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Valkyries are worth a look to cover on the road:

The Valkyries are one of the few teams with something to play for on Thursday, as they’d jump to the No. 6 seed with a win.

Since the Las Vegas Aces or Atlanta Dream will be the team's matchup in the first round anyway, they may want to get the No. 6 spot to play the “lesser” of the two squads after they both closed out the regular season strong. 

Golden State has been elite against the spread all season (27-15-1), so I love them catching eight points against a Lynx team that has been waiting for the playoffs to start.

Since Minnesota has locked up the No. 1 seed, it rested Napheesa Collier on Tuesday and could rest players tonight. On top of that, the Lynx are just 5-5 in their last 10 games (they were 28-5 in their first 33) heading into this matchup. 

I think Golden State can at least hang around on Thursday. 

Pick: Valkyries +8 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday TicketRegardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting