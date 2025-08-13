Valkyries vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 13
Back-to-back wins have put the Golden State Valkyries in the No. 7 spot in the WNBA standings heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Washington Mystics.
Golden State has battled a lot of adversity as an expansion team this season, most recently dealing with a season-ending injury to All-Star forward Kayla Thornton.
However, the Valkyries are one of the best defensive teams in the W, and they’ll look to keep that rolling against a young Washington team.
The Mystics traded away All-Star guard Brittney Sykes at the deadline, and they’re trending in the wrong direction at the moment, losing seven of their last 10 games. Can they get back in the playoff race with a victory at home tonight?
Oddsmakers have set Washington as a small favorite at home on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup between two playoff hopefuls in the W.
Valkyries vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Valkyries +1.5 (-110)
- Mystics -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +105
- Mystics: -125
Total
- 151 (Over -108/Under -112)
Valkyries vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Monumental Sports Network, KPIX 5, KMAX 31
- Valkyries record: 16-15
- Mystics record: 14-17
Valkyries vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Kate Martin – questionable
- Kayla Thornton – out
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Shakira Austin – questionable
Valkyries vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sonia Citron 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-125)
In two meetings with the Valkyries this season, Citron has shot 4-for-12 from beyond the arc, making two 3-pointers in both games.
The Mystics rookie has thrived in what has become a favorable matchup, as the Valkyries allow the third-most 3-pointers per game (9.0) in the W this season.
Since the All-Star break, Citron hasn’t cleared this line a ton, but she’s been an extremely efficient scorer, averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3.
I think she’s a solid buy-low target when it comes to her 3-point prop on Wednesday.
Valkyries vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
This is a battle between two of the worst offenses in the WNBA, as the Valkyries are 10th in offensive rating and the Mystics are 11th.
To make matters worse for these teams, they’ve each lost their leading scorer recently, as Washington traded away Sykes and Golden State lost Thornton to injury.
So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a low-scoring game on Wednesday, especially since the Valkyries are No. 2 in opponent points per game. Golden State plays at the slowest pace in the W, which allows it to play a ton of low-scoring affairs.
In fact, the UNDER is 21-10 in the Valkyries’ games this season and 17-13-1 in Washington’s matchups. Plus, Golden State has scored less than 80 points in eight games in a row.
I’ll bet on this being a low-scoring matchup on Wednesday night.
Pick: UNDER 151 (-112 at DraftKings)
