Valkyries vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 16
The Seattle Storm and Golden State Valkyries will battle on Wednesday, July 16, in their final matchup before the All-Star break, and Seattle is aiming to shake off two tough losses to Golden State earlier this season.
This game will be played in Seattle, so the Storm are set as favorites on Wednesday afternoon, but Golden State (13-8 against the spread) has been a tough team to bet against in the 2025 season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Valkyries vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Valkyries +5 (-110)
- Storm -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +180
- Storm: -218
Total
- 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Valkyries vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 16
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle, KPIX+ 44, KMAX 31
- Valkyries record: 10-11
- Storm record: 13-9
Valkyries vs. Storm Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- None to report
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Valkyries vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
These prop bet picks were written before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Nneka Ogwumike OVER 3s Made
This season, Ogwumike is shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc, and she’s knocked down at least two 3-pointers in nine games.
Over her last two games, she’s attempted five 3-pointers in each, going 2-for-5 from deep in both contests. Now, she’s taking on a tough Golden State defense (fourth in defensive rating) that has struggled to stop the 3-ball.
The Valkyries allow the third-most opponent 3-pointers per game (9.1) this season, despite holding opponents to a respectable 33.0 percent from deep. I think this is a spot to back Ogwumike to keep up her hot shooting so far this season.
Valkyries vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Golden State dropped Monday’s matchup with the Phoenix Mercury by one point, and while it is under .500 in the 2025 season, the Valkyries are still an impressive 13-8 against the spread.
Seattle has been far from dominant at home (7-4 straight up this season), and it already has losses by 27 and six points to Golden State.
The Valkyries are an elite defensive team (fourth in the WNBA in defensive rating), and it’s kept them in a lot of games this season.
While the Storm are in the playoff picture, they are just 11-11 ATS. I’m not sold on them covering this number against a Golden State team that has gotten the best of them so far in 2025.
Pick: Valkyries +5 (-110 at DraftKings)
